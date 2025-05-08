Here’s why we desperately need a Forever season 2 on Netflix

Your new favorite teen show is now streaming on Netflix, and it's got all the heart, drama, and moments of first love that make you laugh, cry, and cheer. Forever is an honest, heartfelt portrayal of young love, exploring the beautiful and messy journey of self-discovery, vulnerability, and the rollercoaster of emotions that accompany falling in love for the first time.

It’s a story that feels real, with characters you can’t help but root for as they navigate the highs and lows of life, love, and everything in between. But as much as we adore the first season, it’s clear that this show has so much more to offer. Sadly, a Forever season 2 has not been commissioned yet, leaving fans anxiously awaiting news. With the first season just dropping, we won't likely hear of anything concerning the show's fate anytime soon. Netflix will use this time to gauge audience reactions and determine whether the show has the staying power to justify a second season.

The streaming giant will assess factors such as the show’s popularity, viewer engagement, and its ability to maintain audience interest over time. Using this data, Netflix will determine whether the show has the necessary appeal and long-term potential to warrant a second season. That said, it's important that fans continue to show their support by watching, sharing, and discussing the series online. The more buzz and engagement Forever generates, the stronger its case will be for a renewal.

Spoilers ahead from Forever season 1!

(L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

Netflix needs to renew Forever for a second season for this reason

After watching how the first season wrapped up, it's clear that Forever has so much untapped potential, leaving viewers desperate for more. Questions still linger about Keisha and Justin's journey, both as individuals and as a couple. Keisha and Justin do not end season 1 together, even though it's obvious that they still care deeply for each other. Their relationship is left in a state of uncertainty, with Keisha going to Howard University and Justin staying behind to take a gap year. Justin jokes with Keisha in the season 1 finale that maybe 10 years from then, they'd be able to get back together. But what happens in the meantime? How will Keisha and Justin grow as individuals while being apart?

We need to see each of their separate journeys as they navigate life away from each other. Keisha’s experience at Howard, making new friends and confronting new challenges, could help her discover who she truly is beyond her relationship with Justin. Meanwhile, Justin’s gap year offers him the chance to explore his own passion for music and figure out what he wants for his future. It would be fascinating to watch how they evolve individually, and whether they can eventually find their way back to one another, stronger and more self-assured. Obviously, Keisha and Justin are endgame, but it’s important to see them grow independently first.

I doubt it will take 10 years like Justin jokingly said, but the idea of them coming back together after their personal growth is what makes their eventual reunion even more rewarding. A potential Forever season 2 could explore all this and more. Netflix just needs to give the fans what they’re asking for and renew Forever for a second season. There's just no way we've seen the last of Keisha and Justin's story. We desperately need a second installment to see where their story goes next.

