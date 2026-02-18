Hijack season 2 episode 6 recap: Adjusting the target

Even the best plans have flaws. What do you do when your plan, literally, gets blown off the track? That’s the challenge facing Sam (Idris Elba) in the new episode of Hijack season 2.

In “Junction,” Hijack season 2 episode 6, Sam has to pivot quickly to keep everyone safe and alive.

Plan blown up

We ended episode 5 with a big bang, literally. The rear car detonated, but not before Sam got everyone off it. As we pick up, he’s battered a bit and bruised, but he’s alive. So, he grabs Jess (Karima McAdams) and heads to the pilot car with Otto (Christian Nathe). The person behind it all is frustrated. The word has been given to take John Bailey Brown (Ian Burfield) back to the safe house, which makes the train irrelevant. So, he triggers the bomb.

Jess and Sam call and connect with Robert Lang (Asher Ali), who is not only part of the team transporting Bailey Brown but the mastermind. He’s ready to scrap them and the passengers, but Sam pleads for another chance. He gives assurance that he can get the plan moving again. So, he’s given five minutes.

Sam quickly turns to his skills as a negotiator. He calls Winter (Christiane Paul) and demands that the plan continue. After some back-and-forth, she agrees. John Bailey Brown is back on the road and the train is again moving down the tracks. Can it stay that way?

Winter isn’t taking chances anymore. She’s been offered a plan to have a tactical unit in place to take out Sam and end things. Believing him to be unstable because of all the recent developments, she signs off. Bailey Brown will be on the platform, but Sam will never get to him. The plan is to run a full-scale assault as the train pulls in.

Danger in the woods

Marsha (Christine Adams) is also having some trouble. She invited her neighbors (Jessica Hardwick and Jamie Mitchie) in at the close of the last episode. He has a deep cut—self-inflicted—that needs medical care. She offers to help, and it seems like she is unaware of the danger, but that’s not the case.

Marsha is very aware of who the real threat is. She slips out the back and goes into hiding. After the pair rush out to find her, she moves into a different position and grabs the keys from his pocket. After sending them in the wrong direction, Marsha moves to find a vehicle and escape. But when she arrives at the vehicle, she finds the body of the man sent to protect her.

Alarmed and under pressure, she retreats into the woods. Her neighbors haven’t managed to catch up, but she’s definitely in trouble. Can she find a way to escape, removing the leverage on Sam?

Recognizing a trap

Sam, meanwhile, begins to suspect something is amiss. He makes a demand of Winter, which she easily grants. That only heightens his suspicion. He halts the train. It’s no longer a problem because the explosion has made it impossible for them to be tracked. Sam begins to realize that Winter is laying a trap, which is a threat to everyone.

With the train stopped, Sam and Jess head out to try and give themselves a chance. As they’re out adjusting the track, the strike team is moving into the tunnel. They spot Sam at about the same time that his USB video footage arrives in the control room. On the footage, they see Jess kill Freddie, but Winter incorrectly assumes that she is Sam’s partner.

Over the objections of Clara (Lisa Vicari), Winter decides to strike. Sam pretends to take Jess hostage on the tracks to escape. But, as we close, Winter orders them to take a shot.

Thoughts on Hijack season 2 episode 6

I wondered when the footage would come into play. The show saved that for the right moment, adding to the tension in the final minutes. This is yet another episode ending in a cliffhanger, which leaves us wanting more.

Did Sam survive? Did Jess survive? Will their plan survive? Those are questions yet to be answered. I’m also curious to see how Farber (Toby Jones) and Olivia (Clare-Hope Ashitey) will be able to help the situation with their investigation.

New episodes of Hijack season 2 will be released on Wednesdays on Apple TV.