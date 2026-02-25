Hijack season 2 episode 7 recap: All the pieces fall into place

We just saw Hijack season 2 episode 6 end on a big cliffhanger. Was someone shot? Is Sam (Idris Elba) dead? It doesn’t take long for us to learn the answer to that question in the next episode of Hijack season 2.

Episode 7, “Contact,” also heightens the tension leading into the season 2 finale.

Wounded but alive

We see the German strike team return to the platform. Someone was shot, but we don’t know how badly. We do know that they made it back to the train, which successfully changed the track and has disappeared.

Quickly, we’re in the cab and Sam is bruised but okay; so too is Jess (Karina McAdams), who was shot in the shoulder. She can’t believe they shot her, but Sam suggests they were aiming at him.

She isn’t buying it. She knows they considered her a suspect. So, Sam and Otto (Christian Nathe) are forced to admit they gave her up. She’s frustrated and wounded, which makes her hard to handle. When Robert Lang (Asher Ali) calls, Jess at first refuses to answer. He threatens to end it all on the spot, and finally she admits she’s alive and can still carry forward the plan.

But the train is losing power. So, Sam heads to check it out, but before he goes, Otto has to give him some bad news. Despite his best intentions, a passenger has died. Turns out Petra (Gabrielle Scharnitzky) was in worse shape than it appeared. She passed away. Sam takes the news hard, but he still has a job to do.

Faber’s investigation

Peter Faber (Toby Jones), meanwhile, continues to pursue the real mastermind. He pushes Winter (Christiane Paul) to stand down on Sam. But she says she needs real proof. Now that Faber and Olivia (Clare-Hope Ashitey) have Sam’s stuff, they hope to find answers on his computer, but all they find is a road that leads to the belief that someone within the intelligence service—likely a British agent—is involved.

Fortunately, they get a new piece of the puzzle. Marsha (Christine Adams) is on the run in the woods, but she’s able to get a call out to Daniel (Max Beesley). She tells him she’s being hunted, and his friend is dead. He dispatches help, but not before letting her know she’s being used as a pawn to control Sam. Marsha uses her last call to try and reach Sam, but Olivia answers.

Marsha quickly records a message urging Sam not to let himself be manipulated because of her. Olivia heads to the control center to play the message for Winter. The hope is this is enough proof to get her to stand down so they can find the real mastermind before it’s too late.

Lang in trouble

Lang, meanwhile, gives himself away. He sneaks out to make calls to Jess and Sam. It doesn’t go unnoticed by his German counterpart. When the strike team heads out to make another assault on Sam and the train, Lang is left along with John Bailey Brown (Ian Burfield) and his counterpart. He suggests an exchange of information.

Hijack season 2 - Idris Elba - Credit: Apple TV

While Lang is using it to get what he needs, the tables are quickly flipped. When Lang realizes his actions have threatened to give him away, he acts. He quickly kills the German agent, which leaves him with a problem as he tries to carry off this inside job without giving himself away.

Standoff on the rails

On the train, Sam has a new plan he’s sold Lang. He’ll take the train above ground in public view to stave off another assault, but there’s still the problem of lost power. Sam proposes separating the cars and he sets off with Jess to get it done. The train stops, briefly, and Sam puts the kids on the part of the train being left behind. Jess objects, but Sam convinces her it’s the right thing to do.

As the strike team arrives, they free the kids and are able to get Petra and her husband. They close in and Jess stands in their way. She’s quickly shot dead, leaving Sam in the crosshairs as the power has been cut. He makes a final plea to Clara (Lisa Vicari) in Control to be allowed to continue. Winter, weighing the evidence, orders the team to stand down and the train is on the move again.

Thoughts on Hijack season 2 episode 7

Hijack season 2 started a little slow, setting all the pieces in motion, but I'm officially back on the train for the second half of the season, the action, and the pace.

Overall, episode 7 was another great episode ahead of the finale. Sam seems to have made a case that he’s still a good guy, while they set a trap for Lang and Bailey Brown. Will it all come together? We can only hope.

We only have one more episode of Hijack season 2! Watch the season 2 finale on Apple TV on Tuesday, March 3.