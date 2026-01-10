His & Hers likely won’t return for season 2—even after that shocking ending

Netflix released His & Hers on its platform on Jan. 8, and it quickly rose up the streamer's top 10 TV shows list. If you've watched this mystery thriller series, you wouldn't be surprised why so many people are tuning in.

Sure, it stars some really incredible actors. I mean, you have Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal leading the cast. That's a pairing that'll instantly grab your attention. But the real magic of His & Hers lies in its gripping story and unexpected twists. Thompson stars as Anna Andrews, an Atlanta news anchor who had stepped away from the spotlight after a personal tragedy, only to be pulled back in when a shocking murder occurs in her hometown.

Meanwhile, Bernthal plays Detective Jack Harper, Anna’s estranged husband, who is tasked with investigating the very case that draws her back. Throughout the six-episode first season, you'll find yourself constantly going back and forth on who the killer is. But nothing will prepare you for the big reveal of the murderer's true identity, which completely turns the story on its head.

With a jaw-dropping ending like that, it doesn't come as a surprise that fans are desperate for a second season. But unfortunately, the chances of a His & Hers season 2 are pretty much slim to none.

Crystal Fox as Alice in Episode #106 of His & Hers | Netflix

Why His & Hers season 2 is not likely to happen at Netflix

So, why exactly wouldn't a second season happen? Well, it all comes down to the fact that His & Hers was created as a limited series. That means the show was always intended to tell a complete, self-contained story within its six episodes, wrapping up the central mystery and character arcs by the finale. While the shocking ending might leave viewers wishing for more, the story was designed to end there.

In fact, the show ends the same way as the book it's based on. So, there's no cliffhanger left unresolved or loose plot threads that would require a continuation. The only way I can see Netflix deciding to go forward with a His & Hers season 2 is if the show did really well. Although limited series are meant to be one season, it wouldn't be the first time that the streaming giant has reversed course and greenlit another season due to massive popularity or fan demand. But as of right now, the mystery thriller series remains a one-season story.

Major spoilers are ahead from the His & Hers series finale.

How does His & Hers season 1 end on Netflix?

After Richard takes Anna to Lexy’s family lake house for a temporary stay, Anna uncovers Lexy’s true identity while examining family photos on the wall. It turns out Lexy is actually Catherine, a childhood friend harboring deep resentment toward Anna for a past incident. At this point in the series finale, it's believed that Lexy is the person responsible for the murders of Rachel, Helen, and Zoe.

After she is taken down, the police even discover evidence among her belongings that seemingly confirms her as the killer. However, we find out later that she was set up. She did not kill Rachel, Helen, or Zoe, though she did kill her sister. She was even about to kill Anna, but the gun she was holding during their physical altercation at the lake house didn't have any bullets.

A year passes, and Anna and Jack are happily together. They're even expecting a baby. They decide to visit Anna's mom, Alice, for the weekend. This is when the real killer is revealed. Anna finds an envelope addressed to her, sitting on the dresser in her room. She heads to the kitchen to read the letter inside, while Alice, Jack, and Meg spend time outside.

In the letter, Alice reveals herself to be the killer. But why did she kill Rachel, Helen, and Zoe, and how could she have done it if she had dementia? Well, here's the thing. After coming across an old video of Anna's 16th birthday party, Alice discovered that her daughter had been sexually assaulted and that Rachel, Helen, and Zoe watched it happen.

Enraged by what occurred, she took matters into her own hands and set off on a revenge mission. When it came to the dementia situation, she faked it so no one would suspect her or connect her to the murders. She also placed evidence from the crime scenes in Lexy's belongings to frame her. But why Lexy? It's because she left Anna behind at the party when she was being sexually assaulted. Basically, Alice had set everything up to make Lexy look like the culprit while she carried out her plan undetected.

The series finale ends with an emotional Anna finishing the letter and staring at her mom across the way. They slightly smile at each other, and the final episode cuts to the credits.

All six episodes of His & Hers are now available to stream on Netflix.