House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4 release time by time zone

House of the Dragon season 3, episode 3 might have been the shortest episode of the season, but it certainly was not lacking in action.

The third episode of the season saw Rhaenyra fighting to keep her head above water as she found her footing as queen. The episode was Game of Thrones meets The Diplomat, with lots of fast-paced dialogue and a whole lot of equally fast-paced walking as Rhaenyra quickly found out why the saying goes that heavy is the head that wears the crown.

While the episode might have been lacking in battle sequences, it still ended with a shocking discovery that left us eager to see what would come next. In the final moments, Rhaenyra came to find out that not only had Lord Ormund duped her and Daemon by sending a fake Daeron back to King’s Landing, but he had also seized Tumbleton and taken its people hostage.

Episode 4 is expected to explore the fallout of Ormund’s unexpected power, which we’re certain will make for unforgettable television as always!

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

What time does House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4 premiere?

House of the Dragon season 3, episode 4, will debut on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET, keeping true to the schedule the season has been following so far this summer. This schedule has certainly been working out nicely for the show, with season 3 performing well for HBO and keeping fans coming back every Sunday night as the perfect program to cap off the weekend.

If you want to make sure you catch the episode upon its release, here's a breakdown of when episode 4 will be hitting HBO Max in several key time zones:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, July 12

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, July 12

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 12

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, July 12

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 12

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, July 12

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, July 13

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, July 13

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, July 13

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, July 13

New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, July 13

Now, if you're unable to watch the episode live when it airs on HBO and you rely on the show's linear broadcast to watch each week's new House of the Dragon, it looks like HBO is going to make it extremely easy to watch episode 4. Through the first three episodes, we've seen HBO air an encore presentation of the episode right after its broadcast debut; however, TV Guide's listings for May 12 suggest that HBO will have several encore presentations of episode 4.

The listings for Sunday night into Monday morning for HBO via TV Guide and HBO indicate that House of the Dragon season 3, episode 4 will reair at 10:06 p.m. ET and 11:12 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12, and then again at 12:18 am ET, 1:24 am ET, and 2:30 am ET on Monday, July 13.

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

House of Dragon season 3 episode 4 runtime

After a shorter episode last week with episode 3, it seems we're back to over an hour this week! The TV listings for House of the Dragon season 3, episode 4 put the episode at 1 hour and 6 minutes in length. If that episode runtime holds up, that would make episode 4 the longest episode of the season so far, surpassing the first two episodes by just a few minutes' time.

We'll have to wait to see if episode 4 is indeed 1 hour and 6 minutes, but that episode length would make sense given we're likely to deal with the ramifications of Ormund taking Tumbleton. This episode also puts us officially at the halfway point in the season, so episode 4 is likely to begin putting things into motion as we enter the final stretch of the season!