House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 release time by time zone

Sunday has arrived, which means a new episode of House of the Dragon will be dropping for fans to enjoy. Tonight, we enter the back half of the season in an episode that is sure to pave the way for an epic end to the season.

Episode 4 brought about a number of major developments and laid the groundwork for what’s come. After taking Tumbleton, we came to learn the full extent of Ormund’s plan to place Daeron on the Iron Throne. It’s a bold move that will surely put him in the crosshairs of Rhaenyra, Aemond, and Aegon. Speaking of Rhaenyra, Aemond, and Aegon, the trio are each set for some big things as the season continues.

Aemond’s fate was confirmed via the looking-ahead trailer. It seems likely we’ll see him back this week and learn how he’s recovering as well as what he’s been up to at Harrenhal. Meanwhile, Aegon discovered Sunfyre’s body in a reunion that left us with more questions than answers about the true fate of his dragon. We’re not convinced Sunfyre is dead, but we are convinced that Aegon is nearing a breaking point, and he’s not alone.

Governing has not come easy to Rhaenyra, who has been awash in dilemmas and deficiencies. She keeps hitting unexpected setback after unexpected setback after taking King’s Landing, and we expect that will continue into episode 5. Tensions are starting to grow between Rhaenyra and Daemon, and his lie about Sheepstealer’s rider is not going to end well for him.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

What time is House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 on tonight?

Keeping with HBO's released schedule for the show, House of the Dragon season 3, episode 5 will release at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on HBO Max. If you want to make sure you catch the episode upon its release, here's a breakdown of when episode 5 will be hitting HBO Max in several key time zones:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, July 19

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, July 19

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 19

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, July 19

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 19

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, July 19

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, July 20

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, July 20

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, July 20

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, July 20

New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, July 20

Now, if you don’t subscribe to HBO Max and rely upon HBO for your new episodes, you have a few options to choose from. The new episode will release at 9 p.m. ET, as is always the case for new episodes, and HBO will then air several reruns of episode 5 directly after. The first of the planned reruns will air at 10:07 pm ET, followed by reruns at 11:14 pm ET, 12:21 am ET, 1:28 am ET, 2:35 am ET, and 3:42 am ET.

House of Dragon season 3 episode 5 rumored runtime

Although we'll have to wait for the episode to arrive to know exactly how long it is when you factor out the credits, House of the Dragon season 3, episode 5, will be approximately 1 hour and 7 minutes long. This is turning out to be the average runtime for new episodes of season 3, with nearly every episode this season coming in at or over an hour.

As we enter the final stretch of the season, we imagine we could be in store for some longer episodes ahead. Penultimate episodes and season finales have historically been among the longest episodes of the series, so there should be some great episodes ahead.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon season 3 are left?

With the release of episode 5, House of the Dragon season 3 officially enters the back half of its season. While it seems like the season only just began, we're now in the home stretch of the season with just three episodes left after episode 5 airs.

The good news is that this is not the final season of House of the Dragon, with a fourth season already confirmed. With season 4 expected to be the show's last, we imagine the upcoming season 3 episodes will bring about some shocking and major moments designed to pave the way for an epic final season.