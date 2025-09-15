House of the Dragon season 3 officially confirmed for 2026 by HBO

The Dance of the Dragons will continue in House of the Dragon season 3, and now we have an idea of the length of wait still in store. There is some exciting news from HBO, as the premium cable channel looks ahead at the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

We had expected to wait until 2026 for House of the Dragon season 3. This was simply based on the fact that it took two years between the first two seasons, and with the amount of production and post-production work that this series takes, a two-year wait for season 3 made sense.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2. Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

House of the Dragon season 3 has a season to look forward to

Casey Bloys has now confirmed that House of the Dragon season 3 will arrive in 2026, but he went one step further to give us a season. We’re looking at the summer.

According to Deadline, Bloys thinks that an early June release date is possible for the third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series. This makes sense, and it is around the time that we somewhat expected. After all, while season 1 dropped in late August, we only had to wait until June for season 2, and that was while it filmed during the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

There is some bad news that comes with this, and it’s all Emmy related. The series is likely to just miss out on the 2027 Emmy contention, but it will mean that it can be considered for the 2028 Emmy awards. The 2027 window closes on May 31, 2026, which Bloys is sure House of the Dragon season 3 will miss.

House of the Dragon season 3 is set to follow the next part of Fire & Blood. We’re up to the point of Daemon officially choosing Rhaenyra’s side rather than fighting for the Iron Throne for himself, and King Aegon is out of King’s Landing for now as Alicent offered Rhaenyra a way in to the city in an attempt to stop the civil war.

Image Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is officially pushed back

In some disappointing news, the other Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms won’t arrive in 2025 after all. That was the slated year, but it’s now being pushed back. Slightly.

It will premiere in January 2026, which means we’ll get two Game of Thrones universe shows in one year. That one will be able to be in consideration for the 2027 Emmys.

It’s not exactly clear why the series has been pushed back, but it’s likely post-production related. This A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms delay was something we were warned of a back in May 2025 but at the time, we just knew "winter 2026." Again, this type of show takes a long time to get through all the CGI work—and not just because of dragons!