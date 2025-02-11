House of the Dragon stars tease fans with new season 3 update

Following its admittedly anticlimactic season 2 finale in August 2024, House of the Dragon fans have been looking to the future of the series and anticipating what's to come in season 3. Well, speaking of the upcoming third season, two of the show's stars just revealed an exciting tease that will have fans on the edge of their seats eagerly wanting the next details.

Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel attended MegaCon in Orlando, Florida over the weekend and dropped some knowledge we'd like to know everything about. While speaking on a panel, the actors revealed that they had ironically received via email the scripts for House of the Dragon season 3 episodes 4, 5, and 6 the night before. Don't be shy, tell us what you read!

Obviously, Smith and Frankel didn't elaborate on the contents of the scripts, or the scripts for the three preceding episodes, but that doesn't stop us from needing any crumb of details before production begins. While some reports suggest that filming has already started, our pals at Winter is Coming have learned that filming will likely take place from March to October 2025.

Fabien Frankel in House of the Dragon season 2 | Courtesy of HBO

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that season 3 will contain eight episodes just like season 2, but according to the above production timeline, the season will take a bit longer to film. And you guessed it, there's very little chance that we'll be watching new episodes by the end of the year since the extensive post-production process will take us into 2026 after the season wraps.

Even though there's still a bit of mystery surrounding season 3, we did learn something new about the season last week, and we're not talking about the actors reading scripts. Variety reported that James Norton joined the cast as Ormund Hightower, the nephew of Otto and the cousin of Alicent. The character was previously referenced in season 2 but hadn't appeared onscreen.

It's exciting to get some new blood in the series next season, especially with an actor like Norton who will add so much to the show and play well off of the tense character dynamics. With pre-production underway given the casting update, we're likely to hear about more newcomers to season 3. Other new characters expected to be cast for the third season include Alicent's son Daeron Targaryen.

Before season 3 arrives, fans will be getting their Game of Thrones fix as HBO readies for release later this year the upcoming spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. The series centered on Ser Duncan the Tall and Prince Aegon Targaryen dropped a teaser last year, but anticipation's heating up.

House of the Dragon isn't the only HBO show to get bite-sized season 3 updates this week, as Euphoria just picked up filming on its own third season. Both of these shows are surely going to be worth the wait when they finally drop sometime in 2026, but until those glorious Sunday nights arrive, we will be hanging on every tidbit, like actors getting new scripts in their inbox.

Stay tuned for more House of the Dragon news and updates from Show Snob!