How did each spirit die in School Spirits? (and in what year)

School Spirits is one of the best teen shows currently streaming, and there's just no arguing that. It's a supernatural teen drama created by Megan and Nate Trinrud, and it streams on Paramount+. The first season was released back in 2023 and was a huge hit among fans. Due to the show's popularity, it was quickly renewed for a second season, much to the excitement of its dedicated fanbase.

The first season follows Maddie Nears, a teenage girl who vanishes under mysterious circumstances and ends up stuck in the afterlife at her high school. With no recollection of what happened to her, Maddie joins forces with other spirits trapped at the school and her living best friend to uncover the truth behind her disappearance.

Throughout season 1, as Maddie unravels the mystery of how she ended up in the afterlife, she uncovers the heartbreaking tales of each spirit at Split River High and the circumstances of their untimely deaths. In season 2 of School Spirits, we’re introduced to two new spirits at the school and learn about their tragic fates as well.

Perhaps you were more focused on the other aspects of the show and overlooked the moments where the details of each spirit's death were revealed. Well, don't worry! We’ve got you covered with a breakdown of how each spirit died and the year it occurred down below.

Spoilers ahead from School Spirits season 1 and 2!

All the details surrounding the spirits' deaths in School Spirits

Rhonda died in 1963

Rhonda was really close with her guidance counselor, Mr. Manfredo. He was like her own personal cheerleader, encouraging her to do her best and supporting her dreams. He made her feel valued and believed in her potential, something she wasn't getting from her parents. However, everything changed once she received her acceptance letter to Berkeley. Believing Mr. Manfredo would be excited for her, she went to his office to show him the letter, only for him to respond with frustration and anger. He believed their relationship was more than just that of a mentor and mentee, and when he realized that wasn’t the case, he became enraged and strangled her to death.

Charley is believed to have died in 1995

Charley was an outsider during his time at Split River High in the '90s. He faced constant bullying from his classmates and had difficulty fitting in, often feeling isolated. His struggle was made worse by the pressure to hide his sexuality. However, things started to change when he made a friend on a school camping trip, and they eventually began dating. Unfortunately, they had a major falling out, but that wasn't even the worst thing to happen to him. Devastated by the breakup, Charley turned to comfort food, deciding to eat french fries at the school cafeteria. Unbeknownst to him, the fries were cooked in peanut oil, to which he was allergic, and it ultimately led to his tragic death.

Wally died in 1983

Wally was the quintessential jock during his time at Split River High in the '80s. He was the star player on the school's football team, even though it wasn't something he was particularly passionate about. He was also admired by many. Well, everyone expect the people he bullied along with other jocks. During his senior year homecoming game, he was aggressively tackled by another player, and his neck snapped fatally upon impact.

Dawn died on May 17, 1972

In the '70s, Dawn was getting ready to work on a school project with her friends in a classroom at Split River High, but they hadn't arrived yet. While she was in the supply room gathering equipment, she heard them finally enter the classroom, only to start talking badly about her. When they glanced in her direction, she quickly moved away from the window to avoid being seen, but in doing so, she accidentally spilled liquid onto a plug. The supply room's light began flickering, and as she reached up to remove the bulb, she was electrocuted.

Janet and Mr. Martin died in 1958

Mr. Martin and Janet were initially thought to have died in different years, but we find out later in the series that they actually died in the same year in the same accident. In 1958, Mr. Martin, Janet, and other students were in the chemistry lab at Split River High when a fire broke out. While the majority of the class made it out alive, Mr. Martin and Janet were unable to escape in time. In School Spirits season 2, we find out the truth behind the fire. Janet reveals to Maddie and the other ghosts that she was responsible for the chemistry lab fire. It was an accident.

Quinn died in 2004

Quinn is a new spirit introduced in School Spirits season 2. She was part of the Split River High marching band and tragically lost her life when the bus carrying her and the rest of the band spun out and flipped on campus while they were returning from a regional competition.

Yuri is believed to have died in 1973

Yuri is the other new spirit introduced in the second season. One day, he snuck into the Split River High greenhouse after school but ended up having a panic attack that triggered his asthma. Unfortunately, he was never able to breathe properly and passed away.

The School Spirits season 2 finale will be released on Paramount+ on March 6.