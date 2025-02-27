When is the School Spirits season 2 finale? (release date and what to expect)

Wow, can you believe it? Another season of the supernatural teen drama School Spirits is already coming to an end. No, you didn’t read that wrong. School Spirits season 2 will be wrapping up soon with its final episode. As much as I wish I were kidding, unfortunately, this is the reality we’re facing.

If you're feeling like this season was shorter than expected, it actually wasn't. Season 2 has the same number of episodes as season 1 and followed a similar release schedule. It's just the new season premiered with three episodes, which gave us a big dose of the story right off the bat, making the rest of the season feel like it flew by.

The penultimate episode, "Anatomy of a Fallout Shelter," premiered today, leaving viewers excited and eager to see how the story will continue in the upcoming final episode. This season focused on Maddie's mission to track down Janet and get their bodies switched back. However, to make that happen, Maddie, along with her friends—both living and spirit—had to uncover more about Janet and her secretive plans with Mr. Martin.

Will Maddie successfully reclaim her body? I guess we'll have to watch the School Spirits season 2 finale to find out. But when exactly will the last episode drop? Don't worry! We've got all the details on the finale’s release date, plus what you can expect from the highly anticipated conclusion.

School Spirits season 2 finale release date

Since the School Spirits season 2 premiere on Jan. 30, a new episode has been released on Paramount+ every Thursday. This doesn't change for the season 2 finale. The eighth and final episode of School Spirits season 2 is set to be released on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 6, 2025. An official release time is unknown, though.

If you've been watching the second season up to this point, then you already know that a subscription to the streaming service will be necessary to watch the final episode. But for the people that don't know, now you know. Paramount+ offers two subscription plans: Paramount+ Essential (with ads) and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (ad-free). Once you choose a plan, you should gain access to the School Spirits season 2 finale as soon as it becomes available.

Spoilers ahead from School Spirits season 2, episode 7!

What could the School Spirits season 2 finale be about?

Plot details for the season 2 finale are being kept under wraps at the moment, but we have an idea of what we can expect from the final episode based on how things left off in the seventh episode. In episode 7, Janet finally returns to Split River High and comes clean about everything to Maddie and the teen ghosts.

She confesses that she was the one who caused the fire in the chemistry lab that led to her and Mr. Martin's deaths, and she reveals what she and Mr. Martin had been working on. Meanwhile, Maddie grapples with whether she even wants to reclaim her body and return to the living. After hooking up with Wally, she finds herself torn between remaining in the spirit world or going back to her life in the human world. This internal conflict also strains her relationship with her best friend Simon when he learns the truth. Elsewhere, Maddie's other living friends find themselves terrorized by Mr. Martin, who is in Mr. Anderson's body.

By the end of the episode, Maddie, Janet, and the teen ghosts discover what Janet's key really is. No, it's not the watch. That's only Mr. Martin's key. Janet's key is actually Mr. Martin himself. They believe that if they can get him back to the school, Janet will finally be able to cross over. However, there’s a major hurdle. Mr. Martin appears to have left town after discovering that Janet no longer wants to go along with his plans.

The School Spirits season 2 finale will likely revolve around Maddie and the others trying to track down Mr. Martin. But even if they manage to bring him back to the school, one lingering question remains: how will this help Maddie swap bodies with Janet again? They still aren’t sure if it’s even possible. Janet was able to initially take over Maddie’s body because the veil between the living and the dead was weakened. Will they need to recreate this in order to body swap once more? Hopefully, the finale will answer all of our questions. But if not, it’s likely because the writers are holding back some answers for a potential third season.

School Spirits season 2, episode 8 arrives on Paramount+ on March 6.