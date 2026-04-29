How Evan Rachel Wood became one of HBO’s most defining stars

Garnering acclaim for a film called Thirteen (2003), the famous Evan Rachel Wood had long been working as an actress before that pivotal project, whether regarding cinema or even television shows.

In terms of HBO productions, the first one in which Evan Rachel Wood played a prominent part was the TV show True Blood (2008–2014). A fantasy horror series, it’s based on a series of Charlaine Harris novels called The Southern Vampire Mysteries, and it features Wood in an indelible supporting role.

True Blood: Her first appearance in an HBO production

Starting in season two, Evan Rachel Wood appears in the hit series True Blood as the powerful and resourceful Sophie-Anne Leclerq, who’s also known as the Vampire Queen of Louisiana. She can mostly be seen in True Blood season three, but there’s also a brief appearance in the fourth season. In all of her featured scenes, Evan Rachel Wood proves an essential part of an all-time great cast.

In between her True Blood appearances—just before season three—Evan provided a supporting effort in the masterful Mildred Pierce (2011), a five-part miniseries that boasts a shockingly star-studded cast. It was once again available exclusive to HBO, marking the second production on that particular service with Evan Rachel Wood.

Mildred Pierce: A critically acclaimed miniseries

As the daughter of Kate Winslet’s lead character, Evan Rachel Wood performs to perfection in a show called Mildred Pierce, a depression-era miniseries that was created by Todd Haynes. It features Kate Winslett as the eponymous protagonist, a newly single mother who spends the first episode looking for a line of employment. It's then she finds a gig at a restaurant, and from there, Mildred develops an empire to appease her shiftless daughter.

From the talented Guy Pearce to the lauded Melissa Leo, this intriguing collection of characters is played by a wide and wonderful array of famous and talented performers. Showing up valiantly as Mildred's daughter Vega is the actress of the hour, Evan Rachel Wood, who garnered a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie with regard to the Primetime Emmys.

Pretty impressive, with that nomination rendering Mildred Pierce a pivotal part of Wood's career. Even then, perhaps the most popular for the HBO productions among Evan Rachel Wood’s filmography would be Westworld (2016–2022), created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and based on the 1973 film of the same name.

Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy (James Marsden) in Westworld season 4. Image: John Johnson/HBO.

Westworld: Starring in a popular show

Keen scriptwriting creates instant intrigue from the initial installment of Westworld season one, which introduces audiences to the eponymous amusement park that’s geared toward affluent guests.

Quite the inventive premise, with the fictional amusement park being co-created by Dr. Robert Ford, who’s played by Anthony Hopkins. His guests pay top dollar to fulfill their Wild West fantasies in a technologically advanced world that’s inhabited by lifelike androids who inhabit a town called Sweetwater.

Playing the protagonist, Evan Rachel Wood defined her whole career as Dolores Abernathy, one of the androids or "Hosts," who interact with the guests. This is yet another HBO production for which the actress at hand was nominated at prestigious award ceremonies, and it's still considered the greatest project of Evan Rachel Wood's entire acting career.

Makes sense, as she led Westworld on horseback through four, acclaimed seasons. Its final season came out in 2022, and as it happens, that same year was when HBO produced a documentary miniseries that's known as Phoenix Rising, a project that featured Evan Rachel Wood sitting at its center.

Phoenix Rising: Making a documentary

The most prominent post-Westworld project with regard to Evan Rachel Wood undoubtedly goes to one that's known as Phoenix Rising (2022), a documentary miniseries that features the actress at its core. She brings to light her harrowing experiences with acts of domestic violence and reveals her abuser to have been none other than musician Marilyn Manson.

She became an advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Founding a non-profit organization called The Phoenix Act, she became a prominent spokesperson for a widespread issue that affects millions of people every year.

All of these facets and more are touched on in the well-made scenes of the documentary miniseries, with an early emphasis being put on the essence of Evan’s childhood. Her mother Sara talks about living in the small town of Cary, North Carolina, while her brother Ira discusses growing up amongst a family of actors.

Her father, David, then talked about being the director of Theater in the Park, and reverting back to Ira, her brother notes how she was just six years old when receiving her SAG-AFTRA card. Several other topics about film and television were broached in this famous documentary about Evan Rachel Wood, one that was held in high regard by the critics who checked it out.

With three total HBO productions under her belt as an actress in tandem with the Phoenix Rising documentary in which she was also attached as a producer, Evan Rachel Wood has solidified herself as the service's unofficial poster girl. It's likely only a matter of time before she teams up with HBO for another production.