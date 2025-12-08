Hulu announces season 2 release date for its most surprising new drama series

The past year has brought us some of the most exciting and thrilling new shows on streaming, and Hulu has been responsible for a shocking number of these shows. Not only did the streaming service get everyone talking with the critically panned legal drama All's Fair, but Hulu also had us laughing with Glen Powell in Chad Powers and crying with Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.

But Hulu's most surprising new series of the year has to be Paradise. The political sci-fi thriller, which comes from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, delivered one of 2025's most successful plot twists. Before the series premiered, everyone thought it was just a show about a Secret Service agent managing a threat on the President on the United States, but it was about a whole lot more.

Paradise season 2 will continue are journey inside the underground bunker and our exploration of the dangerous outside world when it premieres on Monday, February 23, 2026. The new season arrives a little over a year since the series premiere in January 2025 and a little under a year since the season finale in March 2025. Along with the release date, Hulu also release the teaser trailer!

Paradise season 2 sets release date and drops teaser trailer

Just like with the first season, Hulu will release three episodes of season 2 on Feb. 23 for a three-episode premiere that's sure to blow our minds. We'll have to wait and see whether the Paradise season 2 premiere features another shocking reveal that we didn't see coming, as if anything could top the reveal that the series actually takes place in an underground bunker.

Following its three-episode premiere, Paradise season 2 will drop one episode weekly until the season finale on March 30. Being so, the eight-episode season will have a six-week run on Hulu. It remains to be seen whether ABC will also air the second season as it did with the first. The possibility seems high, but more details will surely be shared about a potential televised airing.

As the teaser trailer above uncovers, Xavier has seemingly been in a serious plane accident after leaving the bunker and heading above ground in the final moments of season 1. He risks his life to get the answers no one knows about the outside world, especially after the supposed "truth" of the matter is that it's no survivable and no one made it through The Day. Obviously, that's not accurate.

In search of his wife Teri, Xavier leaves Paradise in shambles and encounters mysterious new people. Here's the official season 2 synopsis: "Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origin."

The Paradise season 2 teaser give us our first glimpse of new recurring stars Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers and further previews enticing looks at the even bigger new episodes. Sinatra leaves us with the parting warning, "It was never just about the bunker." Our questions will be answered and replace with new questions very soon!

PARADISE - “First Look” - STERLING K. BROWN | Disney/Anne Marie Fox

PARADISE - “First Look” - SHAILENE WOODLEY | Disney/Ser Baffo

PARADISE - “First Look” - THOMAS DOHERTY, SHAILENE WOODLEY | Disney/Ser Baffo

Paradise season 2 premieres Monday, Feb. 23 on Hulu.