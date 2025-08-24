5 dystopian and political thrillers to watch while waiting for Paradise season 2

There’s something oddly satisfying about dystopian shows that unite viewers from around the world to throw logic to the wind and entertain hypothetical wonderings. Dystopian thrillers and dramas normally depict a world almost completely void of human existence, with only a few remaining civilizations to save humanity. There is also the common theme of an oppressing force (i.e. the last government standing or the strongest group of survivors) that tries to control society while violating common universal morals. If you’re like me, you don’t rule out the fact that there is a horrifically realistic chance of some of these calamitous events happening in the real world.

Paradise, a new Hulu original series that released early this year, had a chilling effect for viewers when the famous phrase, “they’re lying to you”, appeared in the clouds at the height of the storyline. Paradise picked up momentum quickly, partly due to the whirlwind of political events that began in real-time as the show aired in January.

According to Variety, viewership reached 7 million worldwide in just the first week of the show. If you know the plot of Paradise, you know that the name is quite the oxymoron, because the human experience is the opposite once some of the plot twists and flashbacks are revealed.

To no surprise, the show was renewed for a second season just a month after airing, and filming began this summer. You’ll have to stay tuned for a release date, as that information hasn’t been announced yet. If you haven’t yet watched Paradise, we won’t delve into the plot here, but you should definitely watch the first season and then return to this page for more suggestions on similar shows.

1. The Handmaid's Tale

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Exodus” - June and Moira execute their dangerous plan. Serena makes a big commitment. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ELISABETH MOSS

The Handmaid’s Tale premiered in 2017, and it immediately became one of the most popular series among all genres. The show sparked tons of conversation about parallels to the real world. The final season aired this year, and fans are missing it already. The Handmaid’s Tale closely followed the events in Margaret Atwood’s novel, so the ending was not too much of a shocker. Most loose ends seemed to be tied up, except for one major task, which I will not spoil in case you haven’t watched it.

June’s bravery throughout the show largely came from her desire to rescue her daughter, and then later to rescue as many women as she could from an oppressive and violent dystopian society. This show is certainly a symbol of feminism, rebellion, and fighting against society’s norms. There is a mixture of dark moments and comedic relief that might make this show re-watchable for some—especially those preparing to watch the sequel, The Testaments, which is set to release in 2026.



2. We Were the Lucky Ones

This limited series is based on a true story, and even though it’s not dystopian, it takes us back to a version of our world that had similar themes to those we find in dystopian stories. The show is set during World War II in Poland and follows a Jewish family as they try to survive the unimaginable events that would later be called the Holocaust. We Were the Lucky Ones was a memorable watch for me because it told such delicate stories of people who lived through the horrors of that time.

The number of living Holocaust survivors is unfortunately getting smaller with each passing decade, making it that much more important to tell and preserve their stories. The story in We Were the Lucky Ones is told in just one season and is likely to have you binge-watching like it’s a movie. You can stream the show on Hulu or Disney+ (which will soon be one in the same).

3. The Last of Us

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

We couldn’t have a dystopian series list without zombies. Millenials and Gen X’ers grew up with Dawn of the Dead, and a few decades later came The Walking Dead. We have those titles to thank for the blow up of undead-themed thrillers.

The Last of Us is a show about survival, loss, starting over, and fighting against the primitive instincts of humans in anarchy. There are currently two seasons on HBO Max and Prime Video, with a third season in development.

4. The Night Agent

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 110 of The Night Agent. Cr. Dan Power/Netflix © 2023

If you’re looking for something with action and government conspiracy, this Netflix show is the one! Season 2 of The Night Agent was released this year, and a third season has been confirmed to release in 2026. The Night Agent doesn’t have as much global tragedy as some of the other suggestions on this list, but there are still significant elements to the plot that are borderline dystopian (i.e. major political corruption).

In the first two seasons, the main character, Peter, goes from White House intern to top agent unintentionally as he finds himself in the middle of a CIA agent murder investigation. Peter’s sharp-witted ability to predict threats and trust no one is what keeps him safe in the face of danger, treason, and top-secret scandals.

5. Supacell

Supacell - Credit: Netflix

I loved the originality of this Netflix series from the UK. It has only been a year since it was released, but it feels much longer, because fans were left with a cliffhanger in season 1. The good news is that season 2 is currently in production! Supacell is technically set in modern-day times, but it has a sci-fi and dystopian feel for viewers.

Five young adults in London find themselves gaining superhuman powers, but they must rely on each other to save their future selves. Of course, when the powers that be catch wind of these superhumans, they are on the hunt to capture anyone with the “supacell” trait. I am curious to see how the affected characters will overcome the hurdles that came up in season 1.

I have to admit, this list was really difficult to narrow down to five shows. There are tons more dystopian and political thrillers with great reviews that I have not personally watched. Check out shows like Severance, Fallout, Silo, Ballard, and Hostage if you need more suggestions!