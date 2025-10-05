Hulu drops the Family Guy 2025 Halloween Special trailer (and we're spooked)

Halloween isn't Halloween unless you have someone to celebrate with, and lucky for us, the Griffins from Family Guy will be doing the horrifying honor. And to sweeten the deal, Peter will, of course, be bringing along his shenanigans, which will only hype up the comedy. It's to be expected, but we love him more when he pulls off ridiculous stunts.

And it gets even better! As part of the Huluween tradition, the streamer released the trailer for the 2025 edition of the Family Guy Halloween special. Titled "A Little Fright Music," this episode is a Hulu exclusive and won't be shown on the FOX Network. It is, however, the 19th installment of season 23.

Now, we understand and even support the fact that Peter is Catholic, albeit a partially lapsed one, but there's something strangely disturbing about going as a nun in a habit for Halloween. Yet, it's not at all surprising for the Griffin patriarch to do something that's out of it to us, but perfectly normal for him.

Here's the thing about Peter. He'll either make a smart remark or correct something that will lead to a much worse situation. Say, death by Ghostface. Yet, he's completely oblivious to his flaw, and that's what makes him so pivotal to Family Guy.

In another plot, Brian and Stewie attempt to write a hit Halloween song, realizing that there hasn't been one since the 1960s' "Monster Mash." Fans might pick this up as an Easter Egg to earlier Family Guy episodes, when the duo worked on songwriting but never completed or recorded it.

But maybe in the holiday's unique spirit will be in the boys' favor. It's high due that we need another musical number, so why not now?

Anyway, check out the hilarious and eerie trailer for "A Little Fright Music" below! and the synopsis:

"Brian and Stewie set out to write a hit Halloween song; Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick-or-treating can have deadly consequences."

Oh, Peter!. You and your endless shenanigans to keep everyone on their toes. Never stop being you because it's the animated comedy's heart and is always fresh.

How to watch the Family Guy 2025 Halloween special on Hulu

Hulu will be your go-to streamer to catch the Family Guy Halloween special starting on Monday, October 6. Following your watch, there are more haunting episodes such as "Halloween on Spooner Street," "Petergeist," and last year's Halloween edition, "Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater."

Like we said, you can't celebrate the spooky holiday without someone to share it with and the Griffins are the perfect ones to do, as they deliver the tricks and the treats!