Hulu has given Heated Rivalry fans a reason to watch its newest limited series

If Heated Rivalry fans weren’t already planning on watching Hulu’s upcoming limited series Count My Lies, the streaming platform has just given them a reason to tune in!

As first reported by Deadline, Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud has joined the cast of the upcoming limited series in what is being described as a recurring role. Little is known about Arnaud’s character in Count My Lies outside of the fact he’ll be playing a character named Danny who is described as a close friend to Lindsay Lohan’s character Violet.

Count My Lies marks the first major production Arnaud has joined following the release of Heated Rivalry season 1 in late 2025. The show quickly took the world by storm, becoming one of the most talked-about shows in the world and making its cast household names. Arnaud played the role of New York Admirals player Scott Hunter, who was a key recurring character in the first season.

Arnaud’s character falls for history graduate student and smoothie shop worker Kip Grady, with their love story helping to launch the Game Changer series as the first book in Rachel Reid’s hockey romance novels. The pair played a secondary role in the show’s first season, but fans are eager for more of Scott and Kip, with some fans even calling for a Skip spinoff.

While we don’t quite know what Arnaud’s role in Heated Rivalry season 2 might be, we do know that his casting in Count My Lies is sure to draw the attention of fans.

Count My Lies, like Heated Rivalry, is based on a novel, with Hulu quickly acquiring the rights and fast-tracking the project. The series will follow Sloane, who lies her way into landing a nanny position for Violet and Jay Lockhart and seems to have found her dream job; however, she quickly comes to discover this sweet dream might actually be a beautiful nightmare as the Lockhart household is full of secrets on the brink, causing catastrophic consequences for all those involved.

In addition to Arnaud and Lohan, the series also stars Shailene Woodley in the role of Sloane and Kit Harington as Jay Lockhart. Katherine LaNasa, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Sophia Bush also star.

Filming on the limited series is currently underway with a release date not yet confirmed. Hopefully, we might see the series release later this year, as we’d happily welcome the chance to have Arnaud back on our screens as we wait for Heated Rivalry season 2 to arrive in 2027.