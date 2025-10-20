Hulu orders reboot of hit crime series (but don't expect the original cast back)

It’s the season of reboots. Hulu has just greenlit another one that has been in the works since 2024, but this one is more of a reboot than a revival, which others have turned out to be. Yes, we’re talking Prison Break.

In a world of reboots that have turned out to be revivals, such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Scrubs, it does seem a little odd to get an actual reboot. However, Hulu is bringing a Prison Break reboot that will see a whole new set of characters.

The cast for the Prison Break reboot series is confirmed

Variety reminds us that the first reports of a Prison Break reboot came back at the end of 2024, when Hulu ordered the pilot. That meant a cast was formed, and we already had hints that we wouldn’t see the original cast members join.

Sure enough, the series will follow a slightly different storyline. An ex-soldier called Cassidy will take a job at one of America’s deadliest prisons. This is her chance to prove how far she’ll go for someone she loves, as she focuses on breaking this person out of prison. In this series, it looks like it’s for a partner, while in the original series, it was all about brotherly love, and that is, arguably, something that set it apart from so many shows out at the same time.

Emily Browning will play Cassidy, with Drake Rodger as Tommy, who may be the inmate that Cassidy is trying to break out of prison. They are joined by:

Lukas Gage as Jackson

Blayton Cardenas as Michael, aka Ghost

JR Bourne as Junior

Georgie Flores as Andrea

Myles Bullock as Darius, aka Red

Same world without the original characters

As of right now, there are no signs that any of the original Prison Break cast members will join the series. That show included the likes of Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Rockmund Dunbar.

There are creatives from the original series joining this reboot, though, with Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Mortiz joining as executive producers. However, there’s a new showrunner in charge of the story, with Elgin James taking on that role, as well as the writer. He also directed the pilot episode.

This could help the series grow in a way that the original didn’t. While the first season was excellent, it started to go downhill as the inmates escaped, were put back in a prison to escape, and then back on the run. Hopefully, everyone can learn from the mistakes of the past.

Prison Break is officially greenlit by Hulu but there are no release date plans just yet.