7 best shows to watch if you like Prison Break
By Bryce Olin
Prison Break is officially back on Netflix, and it’s climbing up the Netflix Top 10. It’s been several years since the hit TV series starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell was available to stream on Netflix. All five seasons were added to the streamer in August 2024.
We know fans are finishing Prison Break on Netflix right now. We picked seven of the best TV shows to watch for your next binge-watch after you finish the series on Netflix, starting with the best heist show of all time, Money Heist.
Money Heist
Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, is a Spanish heist series from Alex Pina. The series follows The Professor, played by Álvaro Morte, who puts together a group of career criminals to pull off the biggest heist in the history of Spain. The crew hits the Royal Mint of Spain, but things don’t go according to the plan.
There are four seasons of the Netflix original series available to stream right now. Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Alba Flores, Paco Tous, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, and more star in the hit series.
Money Heist isn’t exactly like Prison Break, but I feel like these two genres are so closely related. You’ll find a lot of heist shows on this list, but Money Heist is the first that needs to be mentioned because it’s simply the best of the genre.
This show does remind me of Prison Break, though, in its use of plot twists and reveals to keep viewers on their toes and spin the story in new directions.
You should also watch Berlin, the Money Heist prequel series, which is also on Netflix right now. And, it’s coming back for season 2.
Sneaky Pete
Sneaky Pete isn’t a TV show that you hear a lot about. It’s definitely underrated, and it’s been quite a while since the Amazon original series starring Giovanni Ribisi premiered on the streaming service in 2016. The series was created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston, who knows a little something about good crime shows.
Sneaky Pete tells the story of Marius (Ribisi), a con man serving time. He swaps identities with his cellmate, Pete, and upon release from prison, he goes to live with Pete’s long-lost family. It’s an incredible premise with some similarities to Prison Break, for sure.
The series ran for three seasons on Prime Video. The show has an awesome cast with Marin Ireland, Margo Martindale, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Jane Adams, Efrat Dor, Peter Gerety, and Michael Drayer. Cranston also appears in the series.
If you like Prison Break, I think you’ll really enjoy Sneaky Pete on Prime Video.
Ozark
Ozark just feels like a show that Prison Break fans would love! It’s much more graphic, violent, and ruthless (at times) than Prison Break. Ozark is more of a Breaking Bad vibe, but the Netflix original series is full of shocking twists and turns, and I know Prison Break fans will love that, too!
Ozark stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, an accountant who has been laundering money for Mexican cartels. After his partner was skimming off the top, Marty makes a hail-mary play to move from Chicago to a small town in the Ozarks to capitalize on the tourist industry, lack of regulations, and corporate influence to move more money for the cartels in exchange for his life.
As the series progresses, Marty and his wife, Wendy, played by Laura Linney find themselves causing more problems than they can fix.
Ozark is another series with an epic cast, including Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Tom Pelphrey, Janet McTeer, Charlie Tahan, and more great performers.
This is probably the best Netflix crime series of all time. If you haven’t seen Ozark yet, *Vecna voice* it is time!
Lupin
Look, Lupin isn’t really like Prison Break at all, but I like Prison Break and I love Lupin. I think you will, too! With that said, I should mention that these shows know how to build up suspense. They know how to keep viewers invested, which is the key in binge-watching.
Lupin is inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s famous character, Arsene Lupin, the Gentlemen’s Thief. In the Netflix original series, Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, sets out on a mission to hold the man responsible for his father’s death accountable and bring him to justice. Along the way, Assane uses the many disguises and skills of a gentlemen’s thief to pull off heist after heist.
Lupin is one of the shows on Netflix right now! If you missed the show when it premiered in 2021 or the latest season’s release in the fall of 2023, you’re truly missing out. Secretly, I need more people to watch Lupin to make sure the show gets renewed for another season. Please, help me. I do really think you’ll like this show!
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders is another one of the best crime shows on Netflix. The series is set in the early 1900s and follows Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, and his family, friends, and associates in the violent street gang known as the Peaky Blinders.
There are six seasons of Peaky Blinders streaming on Netflix right now. There’s also a movie special in the works to end the series, and it’s going to be incredible. If you aren’t on the Peaky Blinders bandwagon by now, it’s time to watch this great show.
Helen McRory, Tom Hardy, Sam Neill, Sophie Rundle, Annabelle Wallis, Paul Anderson, Joe Cole, and more star in Peaky Blinders. It has one of the best casts on TV, in my opinion. Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy? Fuggettaboutit.
Again, Peaky Blinders isn’t a lot like Prison Break, but there are many good twists in this series. It’s heartbreaking to watch at times, but fans should really enjoy this show.
Good Girls
Good Girls is another series that feels like what Prison Break would be like if it was a comedy series and the people involved were novices instead of experts. I think that makes sense! The series is now streaming on Netflix, but it premiered on NBC in 2018. The series ran for four seasons on the network before becoming an even bigger hit on the streamer.
In the series, Mae Whitman, Retta, and Christina Hendricks star as Annie, Ruby, and Beth, three seemingly normal adult women who get caught up in a heist to rob a local grocery store. And so begins their life of crime.
Good Girls does come to an end too early, in my opinion. There were plans for a fifth season, but unfortunately, NBC canceled the show. I know that’s important for a lot of people. To me, Good Girls is a great series, so don’t let the destination stop you from taking this journey.
Watch the sneak peek and see if you like it!
Outer Banks
Outer Banks makes the list of the best shows to watch if you like Prison Break. I left Prison Break off my list of shows to watch if you like Outer Banks, but it should have been included. The Pogues are basically Lincoln and Michael many years younger!
Outer Banks tells the story of John B (Chase Stokes) who sets out to find the treasure his father, who went missing at sea, has been searching for his whole life. John B and his friends, Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Kiara (Madison Bailey), want in on the action too. That’s just where this story begins!
Outer Banks season 4 is headed to Netflix this fall! We’re definitely stoked to see what the Pogues are up to in the new season. In other words, you need to watch all three seasons before, like, October. You can do it!
Okay, that’s the list of shows to watch right now if you like Prison Break. Truly, I think you’ll really enjoy a lot of these picks!