Hulu renews Sports Illustrated model series for a second season (but there's a catch)

Hulu is on a roll with renewals right now, especially when it comes to reality shows. The reality series focused on Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader has landed a second season, but it will come with a catch.

Yes, Love Thy Nader has been renewed for season 2. It’s taken some time to get to this point, as the series initially debuted on Freeform on Tuesday, Aug. 26, with the first episode. The rest of the season dropped on Hulu on Wednesday, Aug. 27. It’s possible that the changes behind the scenes led to the delay in the renewal.

Love Thy Nader season 2 will need a new showrunner

Deadline reports that Rachel Tung has left the show as the showrunner. This means Love Thy Nader season 2 will need to find another showrunner, as one wasn’t announced at the time of Tung stepping down. There’s been no reason given for the exit, but it often comes down to creative differences.

Disney is now looking for a new showrunner for the series. It certainly seems like this was the reason for the delay in renewal, as there has been a lot of support behind the scenes for the series.

The plan is for Love Thy Nader season 2 to debut on Hulu in 2026. A time frame in the year hasn’t been given in the way that it has for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is set to debut its fourth season in “early 2026.”

What is Love Thy Nader about?

However, it’s clear to see that this show is one that has slipped through the cracks a little when it comes to promotion. Not as many people know about it as they do the likes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Love Thy Nader follows Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and her sisters, Mary Holland, Sarah Jane, and Grace Ann. The sisters take to New York City to answer the question of what it means to have “made it” in the city. They move in together, go on vacation in Miami, deal with health issues, and much more throughout the first season.

Nader has also been prolific on social media and in celebrity news following her split from Gleb Savchenko, one of the professional dancers on Dancing with the Stars. Since then, she’s been linked to Tom Brady, Dakota Mortensen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and Shaun White.

Love Thy Nader is available to stream on Hulu.