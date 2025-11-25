The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives lands a renewal at Hulu (but for how many seasons?)

In an unsurprising move, Hulu has renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Considering the series is the most-watched reality show on Hulu and beat The Kardashians for that honor, it does make sense for Hulu to pick it up.

The question for many is about the number of seasons. After all, we predicted that it would be renewed for two seasons, similar to the double renewal for seasons 2 and 3.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives renewed at Hulu

Sure enough, Deadline notes that the renewal is for 20 more episodes. This likely means that we’ll get two more seasons of the show, with 10 episodes to each season. That’s the way previous seasons have worked, and it’s exactly how the renewal for seasons 2 and 3 went down.

This likely means that the two seasons will be filmed back-to-back, as well. This is what happened with the second and third seasons, even though it certainly led to some awkward moments at the reunion. After all, questions about Jessi not wearing her wedding ring after Layla learned from Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano that he was with Jessi rather than Demi came up at the reunion, but nobody could answer them as it was a topic in the third season.

However, Nick Viall was able to backtrack and make sure the reunion focused on other events that happened during the second season. We’re still waiting for the reunion for the third season, which is when we’ll get a few more answers to the Demi/Jessi/Marciano plotline of the season.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 3 - Disney/Fred Hayes ZAC AFFLECK, JENNIFER AFFLECK

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will arrive in 2026

So, now eyes are on when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 will drop on Hulu. The plan right now is for it to arrive in “early 2026,” which could be anywhere from January to March.

The benefit of filming a reality show is that there is less work to do on the post-production side of things. It helps to keep the production process quicker than scripted shows, meaning a faster turnaround once the renewals come in.

We could end up seeing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 toward the end of 2026. The second season arrived in May 2025, with the third season in November 2025, so we could have something similar with seasons 4 and 5.

Filming has already started, which suggests that the renewal came through much earlier than this official announcement. During the promotion for season 3, the cast talked about filming for the fourth season. There is a tease of a new cast member joining in season 4, and this could be Camille, the other OG member of MomTok, who has been spotted doing TikToks with Taylor and Miranda again.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu.