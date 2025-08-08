Hulu reviving canceled teen drama with original star set to return

In a big surprise, a former Freeform anthology show is coming back via Hulu and with one of the original stars to boot!

Much has been written on cable channels, sadly moving away from scripted material. There have been signs of a turnaround as USA Network, a pioneer in scripted cable shows, is getting back into the game with The Rainmaker coming in August.

Freeform had also been a major producer of various TV shows going back to their ABC Family days. That includes several hits like Pretty Little Liars, Switched at Birth, Shadowhunters, and more. Sadly, in 2023, Freeform pretty much dropped out of the scripted TV game for more reality TV shows.

Among the series canceled in this purge was Cruel Summer, a unique anthology series that had just wrapped up its second season. That seemed to be the end of it all, but now Variety is reporting that plans are underway for Freeform and Hulu to revive the series. Not only that, but Olivia Holt, who starred in the first season, will reprise her role with Cori Uchida and Adam Lash as showrunners and executive producers. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple would once again executive produce via Iron Ocean.

So far, neither Freeform nor Hulu has confirmed the news, but if true, it’ll be a great comeback for what was a rather underrated success for Freeform.

CRUEL SUMMER - "Proof" - On the first day of school, everyone learns that the drama of the summer is anything but over and that some people will pay more for the consequences of Jeanette and Kate's deception than others. This episode of "Cruel Summer" airs Tuesday, June 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform/Bill Matlock) CHIARA AURELIA

What is Cruel Summer about?

First premiering in 2021, Cruel Summer had a unique storytelling approach. The series focused on three different summers between 1993 and 1995, as in a fictional Texas town, popular teen Kate Wallis (Holt) suddenly vanishes. By 1994, former nerdy outcast Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) has taken Kate’s place as queen bee of the school and Kate’s own family likes her. In 1995, Kate returns and accuses Jeanette of knowing she’d been abducted and keeping it quiet.

The show was praised for how each episode mixes the three timelines together in mood, lighting, and overall atmosphere, along with plenty of twists and turns. It became the most watched show in the network's history. It was renewed for a second season only to become an anthology.

The second season focused on new characters, set in the summer of 1999, the winter of 1999/2000, and the summer of 2000, as the discovery of a dead teenager leads to how two once-close best friends became enemies. Despite good ratings, the show was canceled after that season.

Thus, it’s a surprise to see it coming back and with Holt once more playing Kate. That first season wrapped up its storyline with a twist, hinting at more secrets of the character and her time in captivity. It’s uncertain if the rest of the season 1 cast will return or if this is Kate moving to a different town and thus a new storyline. It’s assumed it will adhere to the series’ motif of blending three different time periods with flashbacks abundant.

There’s no word on when the show could air yet this is a promising sign Freeform is getting back to scripted TV shows, which is good news for any lovers of fun TV.

Cruel Summer streaming on Hulu.

More from Hulu: