The Lincoln Lawyer meets Suits in USA Network's legal drama The Rainmaker this summer

If you have been missing The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix and are tired of waiting for season 4, your next legal drama obsession is coming to the USA Network and Peacock this summer. Another crime novel comes to life on the small screen, and just like the good page-turning bestseller its based on, The Rainmaker will have us hooked and ready to binge all summer long.

On June 4, USA Network announced the release date and revealed the official trailer for the new legal drama series. The Rainmaker premieres on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network. The episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock one week after their televised airings, meaning you don't have to have USA to watch the series, just look out for spoilers!

Beyond the release date reveal, the cable network also shared the show's official trailer, which gives us a rather extended first look at the new legal thriller series. The nearly three-minute trailer sets up the basics of the story and introduces many of the main characters, most especially leading character Rudy Baylor, who was once played by Matt Damon in the '90s movie adaptation of Grisham's landmark novel but is now played by newcomer Milo Callaghan.

Take a closer look at The Rainmaker's synopsis via USA's press release:

"Based on the best-selling novel by John Grisham, Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son."

The series also stars Once Upon a Time favorite and (ironically) The Lincoln Lawyer alum Lana Parrilla, who will be a serious draw for potential viewers. Oncers are a loyal bunch! The Rainmaker also stars Mad Men, Veep, and The Good Fight star John Slattery. Both familiar faces are playing fierce characters to go up against Rudy, one as an ally and the other as a formidable opponent.

Here's the full main cast as shared by USA's press release:

Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor

Lana Parrilla as Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone

John Slattery as Leo F. Drummond

Madison Iseman as Sarah Plankmore

P.J. Byrne as Deck Shifflet

Robyn Cara as Kelly Riker

Wade Briggs as Brad Noonan

Dan Fogler as Melvin Pritcher

Following the resurgence of Suits on Netflix a couple summers ago and the continued success of Netflix's original series The Lincoln Lawyer, USA Network's The Rainmaker has all the ingredients necessary to be a new fan-favorite smash. Michael Seitzman, the showrunner, even warns that Callaghan will be our new crush. It's been far too long since USA gave us a new blue-sky series that's easy to watch but keeps us on the edge of our seat. This one's added to the watch list!

See more first-look images from The Rainmaker and the official poster below:

THE RAINMAKER -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lana Parrilla, Miol Callaghan, and P.J. Byrne | Photo by: Jonathan Hession/USA Network

THE RAINMAKER -- Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Slattery and Madison Iseman | Photo by: Christopher Barr/USA Network

The Rainmaker key art - USA Network | Courtesy of NBCUniversal

The Rainmaker premieres Friday, Aug. 15 on the USA Network and streams the next day on Peacock.