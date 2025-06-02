Hulu sets premiere date for long-awaited adult animated series revival

Arlenians/Arlenites rejoice! At long last, we have an official first look at the upcoming King of the Hill revival. After Hulu revealed a teaser poster featuring an aged-up Hank, Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer two weeks ago, more details regarding the show's return could not have come quickly enough.

Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer for the full premiere. After the animated series' original conclusion 15 years ago, a 10-episode season of King of the Hill will finally arrive on Hulu on Aug. 4, 2025. Check out the new opening sequence below!

Unpacking new King of the Hill revival details

As a Texas native, King of the Hill had been a household television staple since early childhood. Seeing that the Hill family had gotten a little older, too, felt like catching up with old friends after being apart for years. According to the logline, Bobby found success as a chef in Dallas while Peggy and Hank prepare for retirement in Arlen after taking a propane job in Saudi Arabia. Hank's conservative values have always pushed against a changing Texas landscape, so it'll be exciting to see what cultural issues the show will tackle in its fourteenth season.

We also got a peek at what the rest of the gang has been up to in the intervening years. Of course, Bill would be the first to catch COVID-19, and Dale would resolutely chin-mask during the pandemic. More surprising is the fact that eternal bachelor Boomhauer seemed to have finally settled down, and that Dale appeared to make a bid for mayor. An unnamed character also filled Hank's place in the alley during his years overseas, which could prove a fascinating change in the show's core dynamic.

Returning cast members include creator Mike Judge as Hank Hill and Boomhauer, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive, and Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill. Most notably, Toby Huss will take over voicing Dale Gribble after Johnny Hardwick passed away during production. Given his extensive experience writing and voice acting for the series, he'll undoubtedly do justice to the beloved chain-smoking conspiracy theorist.

Mike Judge at 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego - "Beavis And Butt-Head" Do Comic-Con Panel | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Overall, I have faith that creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will deliver a season that will continue the sharp wit and even-handed satire that typified King of the Hill's original 13-season run. With an animation style and sense of humor more grounded than its Fox contemporaries, the show proved a winning formula and became one of the longest-running, most beloved series on the network.

After 15 long years, the Hills' glorious homecoming feels more than welcome. Along with The Bear returning for a fourth season later this month, and a new intriguing Alien spinoff debuting further down the line, Hulu's summer lineup so far looks spectacular.

The King of the Hill revival will premiere on Aug. 4, 2025, joining the first 13 seasons on Hulu.