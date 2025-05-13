The Bear season 4 serves up exciting release date on Hulu

Fire up that kitchen! It's almost time to put our chef's hats back on when The Bear season 4 arrives. FX on Hulu has finally set a release date to share with us, and we're definitely excited. It's the news we've been waiting a while for now. So when are Carmy, Sydney, and Richie back on our screens?

The Bear season 4 premieres Wednesday, June 25, 2025 with all 10 episodes on Hulu. The streaming service will drop all the episodes at 8 p.m. ET on their platform. I don't really know why Hulu continues to release the high-stakes culinary series as a binge show.

It would work so much better as a weekly release. Even though don't get me wrong, I watch all the episodes right away. But I think it would work so much better without the full season dropping. Anyways. If you're outside of the U.S., you'll be able to tune in to the next chapter of the story on Disney+.

Just a couple of weeks ago, The Bear showrunner Joanna Calo was asked about season 4 and she said that the new season would premiere Sunday, June 15. I don't know whether she had the wrong date in mind, or if Hulu decided to move the date. Either way, it's only a few more days to wait. I'll take it!

“THE BEAR” - Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu. CR: FX.

Serving up The Bear season 4 synopsis and details

Calo also teased that The Bear season 4 would see "a lot of joy" and that the new season isn't "one of the meaner ones," per Omelete. It will be refreshing to have a little less drama than we're used to seeing. Even still, don't think we're completely in the clear. The newly released synopsis for our favorite show hints at challenges to come. Check it out below:

"Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Sydney Adamu, and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

With Sydney there to help take the restaurant to the next level, does that mean she's turning down the job offer she received at the end of season 3? Where we left off, she'd been offered the job, but hadn't told Carmy or the others yet. And we weren't sure if she's planning on accepting it. Though the description seems to suggest that she's staying right where she is. We'll see! No trailer or images have been released yet, so these details will have to tide us over until then.

The FX on Hulu series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon.

The Bear season 4 premieres Wednesday, June 25, 2025 with all 10 episodes on Hulu.