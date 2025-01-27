I’m fortunate to live in Cambridge, Ontario, which is the home to a lot of filming—not as much as before the pandemic, but still some! The Handmaid’s Tale is one of those shows that keeps coming back.

With the final season of The Handmaid's Tale in the middle of filming, I naturally took interest in all upcoming filming notifications. Cambridge has been used as Gilead on numerous occasions. In the very first season, there’s a moment where the Handmaids walk over a bridge with white arches. That’s across the Grand River.

There’s a location in Mill Race Park affectionately known as “The Hanging Wall.” Yes, that wall we see people hanging from throughout the series is by the Grand River. Ironically, one of the more expensive restaurants, The Cambridge Mill, sits just behind the wall across the road—and it’s worth a visit if you’re ever in the area!

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 filming shows a mass execution on its way

There have been three locations setting up for filming over the last week. One of those seemed to be in private homes. I drove up the streets listed in the filming notifications, but there was nothing there. This happens a few times, and I’m excited to see the scenes when they play out as I suspect I’ll recognize the houses.

It was in Queen’s Square where the biggest amount of work was done. Between Monday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 24, there was a set being built in the middle of the Square. This is where the Christmas tree sits during that season, and it’s just up the road from the white bridge.

At first, the debate was whether it would be a stage or gallows. It was as the larger poles were set up that it was clear this was going to be a set of gallows. I got confirmation from a police officer on duty the day I was snapping photos that there is going to be a mass execution happening at some point. Filming takes place between Monday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 31. Maybe I’ll get to see something if I’m downtown at the right time of day.

There will also be filming in some of the buildings around where the gallows are set. Of course, these will be enclosed so I won’t get to see anything. The copper couldn’t give any more detail, but we did talk about how it’s amazing that it takes three weeks (set up, filming, and take down) for probably a few minutes of shots.

Take a look at photos of the gallows being placed. Since I took the photos, some of the flag poles have had the Canadian flag taken down, much to the shock of those who hadn’t realized The Handmaid’s Tale was in for filming.

Who is being executed? There are some leaked photos on social media from those seeing the filming today, Monday, Jan. 27. It looks like the gallows are for some Handmaids, and I swear I spotted Aunt Lydia in one of the photos, which makes sense. She'll have to do the job of executing "her girls."

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

Back to the Hanging Wall in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

There will be another trip to The Hanging Wall in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, and it was this location that had me the most excited. I’ve spent all weekend looking through the photos I took.

As you’ll see, the is graffiti all over the wall. There are a few phrases that stand out, such as “I am here to fight” and “I stand with you.” They certainly stood out from across the water where I was able to get a decent (and safe!) photo. The shot alone the second bridge that crosses the Grand River, and there’s a lot of traffic around here!

As I looked more closely, I started to see names. “My name is Kylie” was the first one to stand out, but then I noticed Emily, Moira, and Rita, and I’m not sure if the orange name is supposed to be June.

Now, I’m not expecting Moira or Rita to go back into Gilead. Of course, they could as the situation in Canada against the refugees grows more dangerous—and this is reflecting some of the current opinions of people in Canada against refugees of real countries—because they will need to find somewhere to go, and it could lead to them being forced back. Let’s hope not!

We know that Emily did go back. During The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, we got word that Emily realized that she couldn’t live in Canada. She needed to continue the fight to get people out of Gilead, and that’s where she went. Is that her name on the wall, or is there another name?

This could be linked to the mass execution. Have those who put their names on the wall been rounded up so that they will be executed later?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

There were also some pulleys at the top of the Hanging Wall that I spotted—and nearly walked past!—that have ropes on them. It’s clear that there will end up being some bodies hanging over the wall. In fact, I saw someone locally who managed to get a shot of a person being hoisted up by the pulleys during the weekend, indicating that filming could have started early, although I’m curious at whether it was testing for filming later.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 prep -- Courtesy of Alexandria Ingham

The people of Cambridge were warned of electronic gun fights, pyrotechnics, and some triggering scenes. There’s a rebellion coming to Gilead as The Handmaid’s Tale comes to an end, and it looks like we’re seeing what that means.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will premiere in spring 2025 on Hulu.