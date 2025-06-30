Hulu's upcoming drama series The Spot just lost its Oscar-winning star

Hulu series The Spot was announced to be in the works almost a year ago in August 2024, and there haven't been many updates about the show since then. So, it's very likely and reasonable if you've forgotten the big star who was initially going to headline it. Now, we finally have an update for you, but that actress is no longer attached to the project.

According to Deadline, Oscar-winning talent Kate Winslet is no longer starring and executive producing The Spot from creator and executive producer Ed Solomon. The news outlet shares that the reason Winslet left the show is due to creative differences as the story continues to form with the direction it has now taken. There's also changes, "in part, to how the project's evolution has impacted the required approach to the role," as well, per Deadline.

This is definitely a big loss because Winslet is so well-known in the industry, and she's so accomplished in the acting world. The actress truly lights up and brings to life any character she takes on. Us fans haven't seen her on the small screen since The Regime on HBO. So this is a disappointing update, for sure.

As of now, The Spot is looking to bring on another A-list actress and production is still on schedule, with the plan to still start filming sometime in 2026 for the streaming project, Deadline reports. No other casting announcements have been made yet either. So it's not known who, or if, any characters who are set to appear on the show are attached yet.

Winslet was supposed to play "successful surgeon" who is married to a school teacher, per the synopsis. Her husband suspects that she may be responsible for a child's hit and run death. Goodness, what do you do in the case you think your spouse did such a thing!?

The drama dives deeper into the couple's relationship as "dark secrets are revealed" that will test them and their dynamic, as well as "confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal." I mean, it certainly sounds juicy. I'm looking forward to it.

Winslet would have done an excellent job in the lead role. However, since that's not the case anymore unfortunately, all we can do now is look forward to whoever is cast next. Either way, I'll definitely be tuning in. It's the type of delicious drama we need in our lives. Right?

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Spot on Hulu.

