The Hunting Wives on Netflix trailer teases wild seduction and murder

A seductive new drama that is sure to be juicy is coming our way soon! Starring Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow, get ready to dive deep into the world of a small Texas town in The Hunting Wives. The upcoming series is based on the novel of the same name by author May Cobb. And now, you can get a look at it with the newly released trailer!

The Hunting Wives premieres Monday, July 21, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Netflix. As always with the streaming service, you can expect the episodes to drop on the streamer at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. The Lionsgate TV production was initially supposed to premiere on Starz.

However, the two companies recently separated, with Lionsgate taking the show to Netflix instead. I'll be honest, the series is probably going to get more eyes on it on Netflix, so the move was probably for the best. Before we get into all the details about it, be sure to check out the racy trailer below.

As you can see above, Snow's character Sophie O’Neil and her husband have moved to the small East Texas town, and she is not happy about being in the south. At least, not at first. Though immediately, she catches the attention of Åkerman's character, the seductive and charming Margo Banks.

Margo must see something in Sophie she likes as she welcomes her into her "exclusive circle of affluent girlfriends," per the synopsis. Clearly, not just anyone gets to be a part of this group of wealthy wives. The two certainly start to get closer, maybe a little too close, and the group participates in all sorts of fun. Perhaps some of it is too much fun with drinking, drugs, and sex.

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

The series also sets up a murder mystery to look forward to through it all as well. The description continues to tease that "Margo's magnetic charm and the group's intoxicating allure awaken Sophie’s dormant passions, leading her down a treacherous path lined with jealousy, deadly suspicion, and murder." Yup, there's plenty to look forward to here. And I can already tell from the trailer things are about to get complicated and messy in everyone's lives.

Joining Åkerman and Snow as part of the cast are Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks, Jaime Ray Newman as Cay, Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil, George Ferrier as Brad, and Katie Lowes as Jill. An exciting addition that I'm personally looking forward to is Chrissy Metz as Starr. This is the actress' first television role following hit NBC drama This Is Us.

The Hunting Wives premieres Monday, July 21, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Netflix.

More streaming news from Show Snob: