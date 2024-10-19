Hysteria! and 6 other shows to stream this weekend (October 19)
By Sandy C.
We are a weekend closer to Halloween and plenty of horror options are streaming. Not into the spooky genre? That’s not a problem. These days, we have too many platforms, which gives us seemingly endless options. Below, we list a little bit of everything.
Let’s kick things off with a fun series that won’t give you nightmares. If you loved the first season of Shrinking on Apple TV+, you’ll love to know that season 2 has arrived! The new episodes dropped on the streamer on Oct. 16. The first two episodes are now streaming, and these will be followed by one weekly release. Shrinking stars Jason Segel, Luke Tennie, Harrison Ford, and others. The comedy-drama centers on a therapist who wishes to form a deeper connection with his patients.
For more drama and mystery, we also have The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 now streaming on Netflix. And another great option is Rivals on Hulu, which premiered on Oct. 18. Now, ready to dive into horror? Here we go!
All five episodes of American Horror Stories season 3 part 2 are now streaming on Hulu. I must say, in my humble opinion, these are not the best. AHStories has always been hit and miss, with more of the latter. I’m afraid the latest batch of episodes isn’t any better. But hey! Maybe you’ll disagree. There’s only one way to find out. And if you love AHStories, you may also enjoy Grotesquerie. If you haven’t watched the FX series, you are seven episodes behind, but the most recent chapter dropped a bomb that may just make it worth catching up.
What to stream this weekend (October 19)
- Shrinking season 2 on Apple TV+, Oct. 16
- The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 on Netflix, Oct. 17
- Rivals on Hulu, Oct. 18
- Hysteria! on Peacock, Oct. 18
- American Horror Stories season 3 part 2, Oct. 15