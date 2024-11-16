I didn't think I'd be saying this, but we need Sweetpea season 2 on Starz
When I first started watching Sweetepea starring Ella Purnell, I got excited and I thought the show was off to a really good and promising start. Then as it went on, the story lost me a bit and the whole Rhiannon and Julia back and forth felt a bit repetivive and boring. However, after seeing the way the Sweetpea season 1 finale ended, I think we need a Sweetpea season 2 on Starz. SPOILERS BELOW.
I mean, wow. It was a little slow starting off and it seemed like Rhiannon was going to get away with it all. And technically, right now, she has. I think deep down even though she hated Julia for bullying her, she wanted to be her friend. We get those scenes and the desperation Rhiannon still has when it comes to her frenemy. And at first it looks like Julia reciprocates those feelings, until she can't move past what Rhiannon did to her.
The most heartbreaking part of the episode comes when Rhiannon stabs AJ and kills him! He's such a sweet soul, it's such a shame. He realizes the weapon Rhiannon and Julia claimed Marcus used is actually the knife Rhiannon carries around that was her father's. He puts the puzzle pieces together and Rhiannon snaps.
There's a few cliffhangers and loose ends we're now left with. First is the fact that Rhiannon has just murdered AJ right in the house, and his blood is all over. She's been lucky in getting away with her crimes, but will she be able to get away with this one? Plus, her sister Seren has just walked through the door. Um, there really is no hiding what just happened in the kitchen.
Then comes Julia, who has taken Rhiannon's debit card and purchased a flight on British Airways. Though we don't know where she's gone off to. If Rhiannon somehow gets away with what happened to AJ, is she going to leave Julia alone or is she going to try and track her down? There's also the fact that Detective Marina knows the truth about Rhiannon, but can't use the evidence she found since she broke into her home. Though she's waiting for her to slip up again, and unfortunatley she did with AJ.
So you see, there's still a lot of story to explore in a potential Sweetpea season 2. Like I said, I didn't think I'd be saying this because the last few episodes kind of lost me. And yet, the finale reeled me back in with the haunting yet weirdly innocent character that is Rhiannon, played brilliantly by Purnell. Do you want to see a second season? Who's with me!?
Sweetpea is now streaming on Starz.