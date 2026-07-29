I Love LA season 2 finally gets the filming update fans have been waiting for

There's finally some exciting news to share about HBO's latest breakout hit comedy series, and we're all certainly going to be tracking this one in the weeks ahead. Following the premiere of Rachel Sennott's comedy I Love LA in November 2025, the series became an instant fan-favorite that earned a season 2 renewal the next month. That's exactly what the fans want to see!

Now, we're actually one step closer to seeing I Love LA season 2 on our screens. Since the season 1 finale late last year, Sennott and the writers have been hard at work writing the scripts for the follow-up season. But the process has reached the next step. After months of silence, there's a new filming update and on top of that, Sennott debuted a brand-new look for her character Maia.

I Love LA season 2 is now filming, and Maia will be blonde

On July 28, HBO Max shared a post on Instagram announcing that filming had officially begin on I Love LA season 2 with a photo of Sennott sitting in a chair on set. However, there's a very different detail about the actress, writer, and showrunner: She's blonde! Sennott revealed on her own Instagram account that she dyed her usually brunette hair blonde for the new season.

As the caption of HBO Max's post says, "We're back and blonder. I Love LA season 2 is in production." HBO's streaming service didn't offer any additional details about the new season, though Sennott's fellow cast members Odessa A'zion, True Whitaker, and Jordan Firstman. Oddly enough, Josh Hutcherson isn't tagged in the post, but he's expected to return for season 2 as well.

Following Maia's trip to New York City with her friends in the season 1 finale, Maia's clearly ready to turn over a new leaf in season 2 with a fresh look. Maia had another run in with Ben (Colin Woodell), her former boss, while in the city, and it took quite the unexpected turn. Meanwhile, back in LA, Dylan got into bed with another woman, both of them essentially breaking their hopeful reunion.

Going into I Love LA season 2, there's a clean slate for each of the characters, though plenty of the mess from season 1 will still be carried over. We're going to have to remain patient until we find out where Maia and Dylan's relationship stands and what the future holds for the rest of the group. Judging by Maia's new hair color, she's entering a new era of her life.

Rachel Sennott and Josh Hutcherson in I Love LA on HBO | Photograph by Kenny Laubbacher/HBO

HBO hasn't revealed many details about season 2, including the casting announcements everyone's probably waiting on. We're eager to learn who the recurring characters and guest stars will be this season after the likes of Leighton Meester, Ayo Edebiri, Froy Gutierrez, Moses Ingram, and more made memorable appearances in the first season.

What's more, the episode count for season 2 hasn't been confirmed. Because the first season was only eight episodes, which was about two episodes short of perfection, fans are hoping for an increase this time around. Fingers crossed on that front, though keep in mind, more episodes means a longer production timeline and a longer wait for season 2 to premiere.

Hopefully, I Love LA season 2 will be able to premiere before the end of the year, but a premiere sometime in early 2027 wouldn't be surprising given production's start in late summer. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the highly anticipated new season!