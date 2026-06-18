I Will Find You episode 1 recap: David learns Matthew might still be alive

When it comes to mystery thriller limited series on Netflix, Harlan Coben is the king, and he just gave us another new miniseries to dive into. I Will Find You, based on his book of the same name, centers on a father convicted of his young son's murder despite his insistence that he did not kill Matthew. New information reveals his son might still be alive and kicks off an unexpected chase.

I Will Find You episode 1 begins with a flashback to Matthew enjoying time with his dad David Burroughs (Sam Worthington) and mom Cheryl (Erin Richards) in the park. It's a memory from the past, as David quickly explains that he's on year five of his life sentence for killing Matthew despite not committing the crime. Matthew was murdered in his bedroom, but David didn't get to him in time.

David's incarcerated at Briggs Penitentiary in Maine and receives a visit from his sister-in-law Rachel Mills (Britt Lower), who shows him a photo of a young boy with the same birthmark on his face as Matthew. She hasn't shared this information, visiting David or the photo, with her sister, David's ex-wife. Before they can finish their conversation, the guard who had been watching ends the visit.

I Will Find You. (L to R) Britt Lower as Rachel Mills and Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #101 of I Will Find You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

David begins to piece together the plot that got him framed

David asks the guard to speak with the warden, and when he asks for a second time, the guard, Ted Wesson (Christopher Redman), hits him in the stomach. After locking him in solitary, Wesson seemingly sends someone an update about David on his burner phone. David gets the chance to speak with the warden, Philip Mackenzie (Peter Outerbridge), and comes clean about the photo. He's an old friend of David's father and David asks him for help, but Philip isn't biting.

However, Philip heads to Boston to visit David's Aunt Sophie (Kate Vernon) and father Lenny (Hugh Thompson) with his police sergeant son and David's best friend Adam (Jonathan Tucker). Philip asks for a copy of Matthew's murder book and insists that there's something about David's insistence that feels true. Philip and Lenny appear to be harboring a secret from the night Matthew was murdered. While pulling away from the house, it's revealed that they were being followed and watched.

Back in prison, David's given Matthew's file from Philip, allowing him to go over his trial and all the details with a fine-tooth comb. We see parts of the trial, and apparently David suffered from night terrors, which the prosecution uses to backup their claim that David killed Matthew with a baseball bat that he hid in the woods. On the stand, David's neighbor Hilde Winslow (Tara Rosling) claims she saw David burying the bat. David circles her name in the file.

Cheryl, who's pregnant, talks to Rachel about her baby and also pushes Rachel about finding a new reporting job after getting fired. On the subject of "finding a new story," Rachel intends to tell Cheryl about David and Matthew, but a sharp pain leads Cheryl to reveal she's having a girl and Rachel to abandon bringing it up. David calls Rachel and she agrees to return to go over new information. Wesson receives a message about David and Ross Sumner (Eric Johnson) being on work detail.

Ross, a known serial killer, approaches David while he's folding laundry and talks about David's past. He also goads about how it felt for David to kill his son, which leads to him getting defensive. After walking away, Ross quickly returns and attacks David unprompted. Wesson holds back another guard from interfering, which David notices, as Ross holds David in a headlock. David gets the upper hand and punches Ross senseless. Wesson takes no responsibility with Philip.

I Will Find You. (L to R) Hugh Thompson as Lenny, Erin Richards as Cheryl Dreason, Britt Lower as Rachel Mills, Jonathan Tucker as Adam Mackenzie and Peter Outerbridge as Warden Mackenzie in Episode #101 of I Will Find You | Cr. KERI ANDERSON/NETFLIX © 2025

How David makes his hasty prison break

David and Rachel meet again and realize they need to look for another missing little boy, the one that David would have found in Matthew's place. He also wants her to look into Hilde Winslow and why she lied on the stand. While still in Maine, Rachel reveals her location to Cheryl when she calls. Before she can explain the situation to her sister, Cheryl hangs up in anger. Wesson wakes up David and takes him out of his cell. Immediately, David's suspicious.

While walking to the infirmary to "catalog his injuries" from the attack, Wesson begins his attack. David fights back and runs away, screaming for help. When David asks, Wesson reveals that he has no choice but to kill him because he "took their money." Thinking a prison got loose, another guard knocks David out. Rachel's old editor Jim Doherty (Darrin Baker) informs her that Hilde Winslow changed her name to Harriet Winchester as of November 2021, one month after her testimony.

When David wakes up, Wesson has worked the narrative that David tried to kill him. Philip reprimands him and lays it on very thick. He takes over taking David to Ad Seg and excuses Wesson and the other guard. Philip tells David he's not going to Ad Seg and that he knows Wesson planted a shiv on him and was behind the attack. He's now aware of the danger surrounding David, which started after Rachel's first visit with the photo of Matthew. Philip's now on his side.

Back in Philip's office, Adam's there waiting for him to help break him out of Briggs. Their plan involves David wearing Adam's uniform and walking right out of the facility unnoticed. Wesson learns that David wasn't dropped off at Ad Seg, and when he watches Philip escort "Adam" out of the jail, he quickly realizes that "Adam" is David. He pulls his gun, leading David to also pull a gun before escaping into the elevator. Now, they have to change the plan: David's "kidnapping" Philip.

Holding Philip at gunpoint, David's able to leave the facility with Philip telling the guards to stand down. Now in a vehicle, they are doing their best to escape even as this has now become a chaotic emergency with police deployed and gaining on them and news reporting on his escape from prison. Police have them trapped on both sides of the road, and Philip says he has to convince them that he will do anything not to go back. As the episode ends, David holds the gun right to Philip's temple.

Watch I Will Find You only on Netflix.