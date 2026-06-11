3 Harlan Coben Netflix shows to watch before I Will Find You premieres

The next Harlan Coben Netflix series is right around the corner, and it's definitely one of the best Netflix shows to watch in June.

I Will Find You premieres on Netflix on Thursday, June 18, and fans couldn't be more excited for Coben's first Netflix original series set in the United States.

The series is based on Coben's bestselling book of the same name, which tells the story of a man, David Burroughs (Sam Worthington), currently serving a life sentence for killing his son. When new information reveals David's son is actually alive, he will stop at nothing to find him and get to the bottom of the mystery.

Worthington leads an incredible cast, possible the best ever from Coben's Netflix shows, that also includes Milo Ventimiglia, Britt Lower, Logan Browning, Madeleine Stowe, Erin Richards, Clancy Brown, Jonathan Tucker, Chi McBride, and more.

Obviously, we'll all be watching I Will Find You when it arrives on Netflix, but let's make sure you're caught up on all of Coben's Netflix shows. I picked the three best Harlan Coben Netfilx shows to watch before I Will Find You.

James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver in Run Away - Credit: Netflix

Run Away

Release date: Jan. 1, 2026

Created by Danny Brocklehurst

Cast: James Nesbitt, Alfred Enoch, Ruth Jones, Jon Pointing, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Minnie Driver, Ellie de Lange, Ingrid Oliver, Amy Gledhill, and more

Run Away is the most recently released of Coben's Netflix shows. I'm assuming that if there's one of his shows that most fans haven't had the opportunity to watch yet, it's this one!

Run Away tells the twisted story of a family's search for their missing daughter. Their investigation turns into a web of murder, cults, assassins, private investigators, and much more. I don't want to give too much away, but there's so much going on in this action-packed thriller.

Ultimately, Run Away is probably not the best of the best of Coben's shows, but it has a lot of promise. It's very entertaining and intriguing, and it has one of the best casts of any of Coben's shows. Everyone knows James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, and Alfred Enoch can put on a performance, but I was really impressed with Jon Pointing, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, and Amy Gledhill. They made the show for me.

Missing You. Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Cr. Vishal Sharma/Netflix © 2024.

Missing You

Release date: Jan. 1, 2025

Created by Victoria Asare-Archer

Cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Jessica Plummer, Samantha Spiro, James Nesbitt, Steve Pemberton, Marc Warren, Mary Malone, Ashley Walters, and more

Missing You is one of my favorite of Coben's Netflix shows. It premiered on New Year's Day 2025. All of these shows on this list premiered on New Year's Day in respective years, I'm just realizing.

In the series, it's been several years since Kat Donovan's fiancé walked out on her immediately after her father's death. She has struggled to move on in the years since, and many questions from that time have gone unanswered. When she sees her ex on a dating app, she starts to ask more questions and look into his disappearance. Meanwhile, Kat is looking into a missing persons case that has more layers than an onion.

Eleazar delivers one of the best performances in any season of Coben's Netflix shows. She definitely deserves more praise for it; that's for sure.

Fool Me Once. Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. Cr. Matt SquireNetflix © 2023

Fool Me Once

Release date: Jan. 1, 2024

Created by Danny Brocklehurst

Cast: Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Dino Fetscher, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley

Fool Me Once is the show that really proved Harlan Coben's Netflix shows had arrived. For a long time, Fool Me Once was the most popular of Coben's Netflix shows. In fact, it was more popular than almost all of the English-language Netflix shows. It ranked in the all-time Netflix Top 10 until His and Hers and Stranger Things 5 knocked the series out. Still, it's one of Netflix's best limited series ever.

The series is based on Coben's book of the same name. In the series, Maya returns home from war after her sister is killed. Shortly after, her husband is also murdered, or so she thinks. When Maya sees her husband, very much alive, on their nanny cam, she tries to figure out what exactly happened.

I have a feeling that I Will Find You is going to have a very similar vibe to Fool Me Once. As with all the Coben shows, the secrets of the past unlock the mysteries of the future.

Don't miss I Will Find You on Thursday, June 18!

Other Harlan Coben Netflix shows: The Stranger, Stay Close, Safe, Caught, Just One Look, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Hold Tight, and The Woods