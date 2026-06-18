I Will Find You episode 2 recap: A shocking death complicates David's escape

Harlan Coben's I Will Find You was off to the races in its first episode. After doling out the backstory of David Burroughs and how he ended up in prison for his son's murder, we're instantly hooked and emotionally invested in his journey to prove his innocence. Unfortunately, David's jail break wasn't as quick and easy as Philip had intended, leaving episode 1 on a breathless cliffhanger.

I Will Find You episode 2 picks up right where we left off, with David still holding a gun to Philip's head in the middle of the standoff with police. He answers the negotiation call with Detective Wayne Semsey and threatens that he'll kill Philip unless they move the road spikes. He moves forward before they agree, and at the last minute, the cops move the spikes and they're home free.

David calls Rachel and asks for her help as the police remain in pursuit. Wesson confronts Ross, telling him that he wants out, but it's not that easy since he didn't kill David. The cops finally stop David's truck in the middle of a road, but when Philip emerges from the car, the cops find the car empty. David gets picked up in a parking garage by Rachel after breaking Philip's cell phone.

I Will Find You. Chi McBride as Agent Max Williams and Logan Browning as Agent Sarah Greer in Episode #101 of I Will Find You | Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2025

David and Wesson's confrontation leads to a death

Rachel turns the car around back in the direction they came from, but we don't know where they're headed just yet. We're instead in Boston at the FBI headquarters with Special Agent Max Williams (Chi McBride) and Agent Sarah Greer (Logan Browning). Greer receives an offer to lead the FTF out of Seattle. Williams pulls Greer with him to hit the scene after David's escape from prison.

David's parents watch the news in shock as Cheryl desperately tries to contact Rachel. Cheryl's new husband (Aaron Ashmore) comforts her and is shocked to learn that Rachel visited David. Meanwhile, Rachel's old boss tracked down Wesson's address just as Wesson's heeding Ross' advice and sends his wife and daughter out of town. The FBI begins their search, and Greer knows someone picked David up in the parking garage. Williams is also looking into the Mackenzies as accomplices.

Williams and Greer question Philip and Adam about what happened during David's escape very pointedly, and they don't believe anything they're saying. The agents also now know from the visitor logs that after having no visitors for five years, Rachel dropped by right before his escape, but the security footage files were deleted. Williams sends Greer in search of Wesson to help with the files. Still in the car, Rachel gives David updates about Cheryl's marriage and pregnancy.

Ironically, David and Rachel pull up in front of Wesson's house, and David approaches with a gun in spite of Rachel's reservations. David enters the home with his gun drawn, but Wesson sneaks up behind him with his own gun. Wesson's panicked about being on the hook with these mysterious people, but David just wants to know where Matthew is. From outside, Rachel hears a gunshot and rushes inside to find Wesson dead on the floor. David tells her that Wesson killed himself.

I Will Find You. (L to R) Sam Worthington as David Burroughs and Britt Lower as Rachel Mills in Episode #102 of I Will Find You | Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/NETFLIX © 2025

The FBI closes in on David's so-called motives

David and Rachel don't have time to reflect on Wesson's death since the FBI shows up, sending them running out the back and driving away. Unfortunately, Rachel's loud while peeling out and Greer spots her car turning down the street. Back at Briggs, Williams searches David's cell and asks an inmate nearby for details about Wesson apprehending David in the middle of the night. Greer delivers the bad news that Wesson is dead, and now David is a suspect in his death, too.

On their way to New York, Rachel explains how Wesson's suicide hits close to home. Her investigation of sexual assaults on a college campus coincided with one of her sources dying by suicide. Rachel blames herself for pushing the young girl too hard. The girl's parents sued the paper for wrongful death and Rachel lost her job. Wesson's burner phone rings, and David takes the call. It's the man who was watching the Mackenzies at David's parents' house. He's not entertained by David's persistence.

David and Rachel walk right out in the open in Times Square, which doesn't seem safe for a man whose face is plastered all over the news. Rachel purchases a burner phone to contact Hayden (Milo Ventimiglia) to ask to stay at his place for the night and he agrees. Over dinner, Greer informs Williams that Wesson received a sizable monthly payment from REH Holdings, which began when Burroughs arrived at the prison. They're starting to theorize that David could have been Wesson's target.

When Williams mentions forgetting to give David's neighbor his flashlight, Greer realizes there was no flashlight on the inventory list. That sends them back to his cell for a thorough search. Williams finds a hiding place behind his sink, which contains the case file and flashlight. Seeing Hilde Winslow's name circled, they theorize she could be David's next target. Adam receives a suspicious text message and quickly leaves his dad while they're having a drink.

Hayden checks his security footage after seeing news about David, and his smile upon seeing Rachel sitting on his couch footages when he spots David walking into the frame to sit beside her. Later that night, Adam takes a shovel from his trunk and begins digging up Matthew's grave. Shockingly, the man who called Wesson's burner phone is inside Cheryl's home and is revealed to be a cop.

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