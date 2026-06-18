I Will Find You episode 8 recap: The final fight for Matthew brings 2 major deaths

It's all come down to the final episode of I Will Find You, and after learning the truth about who kidnapped Matthew in episode 7, the race is on to finally track him down and bring him home. But it won't be as easy as David could have ever imagined. The series finale opens with a flashback to the night that Hayden kidnapped Matthew and brought him home to his mother's house.

Back in present dat, Hayden cleans himself up after killed Mueller and checks on Matthew, who's otherwise known as Theo. He tells him to pack his bags and prepare to leave. In the hospital, Greer points her gun at Cheryl, David, and Rachel, who pleads the truth about Hayden and Matthew to her. Finally, Greer admits that she knows Matthew was kidnapped and replaced with another body.

Gertrude assures Hayden that he made the correct decision killing Mueller. In order to manipulate Hayden into seeing Rachel, they leak a false story to the press that David has been arrested. Rachel calls Hayden for help after "getting away," and since he's still in love with her, he allows her to come to the estate. When Rachel arrives, he breaks the news that he can't help her, but she keeps pushing.

I Will Find You. Madeleine Stowe as Gertrude Payne in Episode #108 of I Will Find You | Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX © 2025

Who dies in I Will Find You, and does David find Matthew?

Having talking her way into leaving town with Hayden, Rachel sneaks into the bathroom to send a text message to Greer, who's on her way to the estate with David. She also ignores a call from Williams. Cheryl visits him in the hospital and brings up to speed, including showing him DNA proof that Matthew wasn't killed and David is innocent. She asks for his help.

Stavros alerts Gertrude and Hayden that David was never arrested and they realize Rachel is working them over. With David on the way, they plan to kill him and get away with it. Greer and David park off the grid and sneak onto the property from the woods. David talks Greer into taking off his handcuffs and allowing him to help her. Back inside, Hayden kisses Rachel and steals her phone.

Now he's furious that she lied to him. As Greer and David approach the back steps of the house, armed guards shoot at them. Williams' boss tries to stop him and Greer from proceeding, but he doesn't stand down from her actively trying to stop him from bringing the truth to light. Clearly, she should lose her job when this is all said and done, and Williams will make sure of it.

Greer takes on the gunfire with the guards as David runs to the house. Back inside, Hayden explains everything. He believed that Rachel went to Berg to start a family without him, since Cheryl used her name. Hayden had Heller ensure that he would be the donor for Rachel. When he went to the 4th of July party and met Matthew, he knew he needed to be his father.

He admits to killing Martin because he was going to "die anyway" and replacing his body with Matthew's to frame David. Gertrude walks in on their conversation just as David breaks into the house. Stavros tracks behind him with a gun, but Greer kills him before he can pull the trigger. Gertrude assumes the gunshot was David being killed.

Before Hayden can leave with his mother, Rachel delivers the final blow. Matthew isn't his son because Cheryl was already pregnant with David's baby. Gertrude lied to Hayden about the paternity test results, vowing to keep the truth from him. After hearing this, Hayden shoots and kills Gertrude. Upstairs, David and Greer finally find Matthew in his room, and David reunites with his son.

David and Greer race outside with Matthew, but before David can go back inside with Rachel, Hayden guides her outside with a gun pointed to her head demanding his "son" back. Matthew pleads with Hayden, who grabs him and pushes Rachel to the ground. As Hayden throws Matthew in his car and drives away, Greer shoots his tires, stopping the car, but he takes off into the woods on foot.

Matthew hides from Hayden behind a tree and David tackles him to the ground. A physical fight ensues before Hayden shoots David in the abdomen. Before Hayden can turn and kill Rachel, Greer shoots Hayden dead. Rachel races to David as he appears to be going out of consciousness. Eight months later, it's revealed David didn't die. His true story went public in Rachel's book, Found.

Adam started a private investigator business, but his relationship with David remains fractured. Greer took over for her father after his soft retirement, and Cheryl and Ronald got back together and had their daughter. David's father passed away, and Matthew gets overwhelmed at the wake. He and David are getting closer. Before the series ends, David and Rachel hold hands.

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