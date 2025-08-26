If Netflix were to bring back one canceled show, it needs to be this one

You know that feeling when you stumble onto a Netflix show that just clicks? The characters and storylines have you hooked, and suddenly your evenings disappear without you even noticing. And then out of nowhere, it’s gone. Canceled. Just like that. You’re left staring at the screen, thinking, “Wait… what just happened?” And that weird, empty “what could have been” feeling sticks around longer than you’d expect.

There's one specific canceled Netflix show that I can think of right now that completely took over my life, and I still can’t get it out of my head. It's the short-lived mystery thriller series 1899. In January 2023, Netflix decided to axe the show after only one season, angering fans around the world who had already become completely obsessed with its mind-bending mystery. Although Netflix never provided an exact reason for its cancellation, speculation arose that the show was axed because it had a low completion rate. Whatever the reason was, it sucks because 1899 had so much potential.

1899 on Netflix Production Still | Netflix

Since 1899 came from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the same creators behind the critically acclaimed series Dark, expectations were sky-high from the very beginning. Would I say 1899 was better than Dark? It's hard to say given it didn't get a chance to fully unfold its story. Dark had the luxury of three seasons to develop its intricate timelines and deeply layered characters, while 1899 was cut short after just one installment, leaving so many mysteries dangling and questions unanswered.

However, I will say that 1899 was nothing short of mesmerizing in the time it had. From its first episode, it drew viewers into the haunting, claustrophobic world aboard the abandoned ship Prometheus, where every hallway, cabin, and shadow seemed to hold a secret. The passengers of the Kerberos themselves were a fascinating mix of personalities as well, each carrying their own secrets, fears, and hidden motives. While you cared about their fates, you were constantly questioning them at the same time. You were always wondering who could be trusted and who was hiding something.

The mystery thriller series centered around the eerie and inexplicable events that unfolded after the steamship Kerberos encountered the missing migrant ship, the Prometheus, out on the open sea. As some of the passengers of the Kerberos investigated the abandoned ship, what they ended up discovering was far more terrifying and mysterious than anything they could have imagined. Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, and many others were in the show's cast.

Netflix needs to give 1899 another chance

Look, Netflix is known for giving shows second chances. Remember the once-canceled broadcast series Lucifer, Arrested Development and Manifest? The streaming giant gave them all a second life on its platform, and they went on to see much success. While Netflix has only ever brought back one of its own shows, which was Sense8, I think it should make an exception for 1899 and bring it back as well. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger season 1 ending, fans deserve answers and the chance to see the story fully unfold.

While the show might not have performed as well as Netflix had hoped when it originally came out in November 2022, I think that if given another shot at this point in time, 1899 could find an even larger audience. It's been a couple of years since its cancellation, and the show is still being talked about. That kind of enduring passion shows there’s a dedicated fanbase ready for more, and a second season could finally satisfy their curiosity while drawing in new viewers who missed it the first time. We're keeping our fingers crossed!

1899 season 1 is streaming now only on Netflix.