11 Netflix shows that have been renewed in 2025 (and 2 that have been canceled)

We're halfway through the year, and Netflix has made some big moves in 2025. While the streaming giant has been very generous with renewals, it hasn't shied away from making some tough calls as well. Popular fan favorites have secured new seasons, promising more binge-worthy content ahead, but a couple of shows have also been canceled, leaving viewers to say goodbye.

Ready to see if your favorite show made the cut? In this article, we shared a list of 11 Netflix shows that have been renewed this year, along with two that unfortunately won’t be coming back.

Netflix renewals 2025

Bridgerton

After an amazing third season that saw Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington fall in love, get married, and have a baby, a Bridgerton season 4 is slated to be released on Netflix in 2026. The brand-new season will shift focus to the second Bridgerton son, Benedict Bridgerton, and tell his love story to Sophie Baek. While that's already thrilling, what's even more exciting is the fact that Netflix has renewed the period drama for a fifth and sixth installment. This double renewal was announced back in May 2025.

Forever

Forever is one of Netflix's newer series. It premiered on the streaming platform in May 2025 and quickly became a favorite among both audiences and critics. Inspired by Judy Blume's novel of the same name, the teen series centers on Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards, two Black high school students who find themselves experiencing love for the first time after reconnecting at a New Year's Eve party. Netflix handed out a season 2 renewal only a week after the first season dropped.

XO, Kitty

Another teen series that is well-loved by many people is XO, Kitty. The second installment was released on Netflix in January 2025, and fans were happy to return to KISS and see what Kitty and all the other characters would be getting up to that season. Of course, Kitty finds herself in more drama even though she went into the new semester with hopes of keeping things simple and learning more about her late mom. In February 2025, Netflix renewed XO, Kitty for a third season. As of July 2025, the cast and crew are still hard at work shooting XO, Kitty season 3 in South Korea.

Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias is a feel-good series that hits all the right notes. It revolves around the deep, supportive bond between three lifelong friends, all of whom live in the small Southern town of Serenity, South Carolina. For the past four seasons, viewers have watched as the three women face everything from messy relationships and family drama to personal growth and unexpected challenges. In April 2025, the show was renewed for a fifth season.

Bet

The only series on this list that many were shocked to learn had been renewed is Bet. Netflix renewed the new live-action series for a second season in June 2025. Its renewal came as a surprise since the show didn't necessarily perform the best in terms of viewership, leaving many to assume it would be canceled. However, Netflix decided to give it another chance, perhaps hoping it will find its audience the second time around. Based on season 1's ending, the second season will likely see Yumeko exacting her revenge on the rest of the former Kakegurui club members.

Here are six more shows that Netflix renewed in 2025:

The Four Seasons (season 2)

My Life with the Walter Boys (season 3)

The Diplomat (season 4)

Ransom Canyon (season 2)

Running Point (season 2)

Heartstopper (feature film)

Netflix cancellations 2025

The Recruit

The Recruit is one of the Netflix shows that saw a decline in viewership from its first season to its second. Unfortunately, this is believed to be the main reason why it was axed. The streaming giant announced its cancellation in March 2025. Season 2 picks up where the first season left off. CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks eventually finds himself entangled in dangerous espionage in South Korea, only to discover that the greatest threat may be lurking within the agency itself.

Territory

Netflix had its very own Yellowstone with the Australian neo-Western series Territory. The six-episode first season was released in October 2024, but the show was unfortunately canceled just four months later. Although an exact reason for its cancellation was never given, some sources think the reason might have been related to "production timing and Netflix scheduling issues."

When Marianne Station doesn’t have a clear person to take over leadership, different generations in the Lawson family start fighting. Seeing that this once-powerful family might be falling apart, other groups in the Australian outback try to take advantage of the situation.

