Few shows in the twenty-first century have been overlooked to the extent of Marco Polo (2014–2016), a historical drama that's exclusive to Netflix. Set in the 13th century, it follows the titular explorer as he leaves his home in Venice and arrives within Mongolia, where the young Marco Polo becomes an asset for the Khan.

It stars Lorenzo Richelmy as the eponymous historical figure, while other names among the cast include Joan Chen and Benedict Wong. Fans will recognize the lattermost performer for his many appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the fan-favorite character Wong, while here in Marco Polo, the talented actor shows up as the notorious Kublai Khan.

Each of these names dedicated themselves to accurately portraying their respective primary characters, with all of the actors in Marco Polo enacting their own stunts. They trained extensively in kung fu, horseback riding, archery, and sword fighting, with such performers as Lorenzo Richelmy talking to the media about the intensities of the respective training courses.

Brief appearances from the likes of Gabriel Byrne make this a star-studded affair, and while the cast of Marco Polo deserve all the world’s credit, flowers should also be sent to the show’s talented crew. Its main title theme by Daniele Luppi accrued a nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards, while the series was also honored by the American Society of Cinematographers. Easy to see why.

From the opening scene, expert camerawork captures the remnants of a battlefield, hundreds of Mandarin soldiers wiped out by the Mongols. Violence is a showcase of the Marco Polo series, with action-packed sequences punctuating moments of unrivaled poignance. Credit to American screenwriter John Fusco in the lattermost regard, with his storytelling mastery being put on display throughout each of these twenty, well-made episodes.

Known for penning such world-famous western films as Young Guns (1988) and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002), lauded screenwriter John Fusco was also signed on as executive producer for the TV show at hand. While conducting research, Fusco traveled across the Silk Road by horseback, mounted a camel to cross the Ming Sha Dunes in Western China, and visited Florence, Italy, to peruse the Last Will and Testament of Marco Polo.

An influential writer himself, this famous historical figure once penned “The Travels of Marco Polo” to document his intensive explorations. This is one of many relevant topics that Fusco’s written about on his website, and whenever he discusses Marco Polo, he always showcases a passion for the project that is reflected in the power of its episodic storytelling.

He also wrote a companion piece called Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes (2015), which clocks in just under thirty minutes long. Adhering to the customs of this particular time period, Fusco also implemented more contemporary motifs that juxtapose the emphasis on ancient Mongolian culture. For instance, music in the Marco Polo series even features songs by various Mongolian bands.

High production costs led to the series being canceled just two seasons into its high-quality run, and while critics were ho-hum on the show’s overall quality, household viewers almost became fanatic. This is held in high regard by audiences, and justifiably so.

If more people tuned in, there's a chance that Marco Polo would’ve gotten the ending that it rightfully deserves. Still, though: Its two seasons hold up well upon a given revisit, with Marco Polo remaining an essential cog in the machine of Fusco’s legacy. It's also an essential historical drama among the Netflix library, remaining among their higher-quality projects despite its lack of name value.

Memorabilia is available on select websites for fans of Marco Polo, with such examples being character posters and physical copies of the show’s soundtrack, which received limited editions on both CD and vinyl. Of course, the show was also available on DVD and Blu-ray, with all of these items being scattered inside households around the world—just not quite enough to warrant another season.