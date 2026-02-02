Industry season 4 episode 5 release date and time shifted to avoid the Super Bowl

Fans of Industry will have to adjust their times for the next episode of the series, and for a good reason.

While it strangely doesn’t get the attention it should compared to other HBO dramas, Industry has become a strong success for the streamer. The audience is growing for the show, now in its fourth season, as it continues to follow a pack of investment bankers pulling dark power moves to get ahead.

However, for Sunday. Feb. 8, Industry is in for a shift in its schedule. The reason: Super Bowl LX. Obviously, all TV eyes will be on the big game as the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots battle it out for the NFL championship. Between the game, the halftime show by Bad Bunny, and the slew of major ads and movie trailers, no sane network wants to compete with that.

This means that Industry season 4 episode 5 won’t be airing at its usual time but a special one!

Industry. Photograph by Simon Ridgway/HBO

Industry season 4 episode 5 will be released early on HBO Max

Per TV Insider, HBO will shift its schedule majorly for Feb. 8. For Industry, this means the new episode, “Eyes Without a Face” will release on HBO Max on Friday, Feb. 6, at 3:01 a.m. ET. Note that it’s set to run an hour and two minutes.

The episode will air at its usual time of Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, but clearly, HBO moving up the release on HBO Max is a way of getting more eyes on it before the big game.

This isn’t the first time HBO has shifted things because of the Super Bowl. They did a similar thing in 2024 with True Detective: Night Country, changing its time to avoid being against the big game. This way, Industry fans with HBO Max can check the episode out earlier and still make their Super Bowl watch parties.

Industry. Photograph by Simon Ridgway/HBO

What’s coming in Industry season 4 episode 5?

Via HBO, the official synopsis for the episode reads:

“With the company’s position collapsing, Sweetpea (Miriam Petche) and Kwabena (Toheeb Jimoh) head to Accra to try to expose Tender. Harper [Myha’la] and Eric [Ken Leung] receive personal news.”

This follows last week’s episode where Yasmin continued her bizarre game of power with husband/power broker Henry. That includes the equally strange dynamic between Yasmin and Hayley that gets weirder every episode. Jim’s attempts to get evidence on Tender were ruined when he was tricked into a sexual misconduct accusation by Hayley, leading to him being fired. The episode with Jim and Rishi going on a drug binge with Jim overdosing and Rishi breaking his legs trying to run from the cops.

So episode 5 moves to the second half of the season with the attempts to expose Tender’s illegal dealings intensifying amid the usual power games. Thus fans of Industry will want to adjust their calendars a bit to see this episode before the Super Bowl airs.

Industry season 4 episode 5 premieres on HBO Max on Friday, Feb. 6 at 3 a.m ET and on HBO Sunday Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET