Industry season 4 release date, time, schedule, cast, and what to expect

Industry, one of HBO's steamiest TV shows, is finally back! After two long years of waiting, season 4 premiered on Sunday, Jan. 11, coinciding with the Golden Globes.

With the collapse of Pierpoint at the end of season 3, the characters are forced to start anew, and so is Industry: The show looks fresher than ever, remodeling its central plot and adding new exciting characters.

After the end of Game of Thrones and Succession, Industry is singlehandedly keeping the legacy of TV characters we so love to hate alive. The show introduces a range of morally corrupt businessmen, bankers, and traders in a dog-eat-dog world driven by wealth, sex, and drugs.

Here's what you need to know so you don't miss any episodes of season 4.

Industry season 4 release schedule on HBO Max

Kit Harington, Marisa Abela in Industry season 4 on HBO

Because Industry season 4 follows a coordinated release schedule in the US and the UK, it can be confusing for some fans to keep track of the new episodes. To make things clear, new Industry episodes drop on Sundays at 9 pm (ET) on HBO Max.

In the UK, season 4 episodes will air on Mondays at 10:40 pm on BBC One.

Like previous seasons, Industry season 4 will be 8 episodes long. The first episode was released on Jan. 11, kicking off a new beginning for the show.

Here's the full season 4 release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, Jan. 11

Episode 2: Sunday, Jan. 18

Episode 3: Sunday, Jan. 25

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 1

Episode 5: Sunday, Feb. 8

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 15

Episode 7: Sunday, Feb. 22

Episode 8: Sunday, Mar. 1

Who is in the Industry season 4 cast?

To everyone's surprise, Industry season 4 is losing a key member of the cast: Harry Lawtey, who played fan-favorite Robert Spearing. Both the actor and the writers expressed contentment with where the characters left off, signaling that Rob's story arc has reached its conclusion. Lawtey's departure cuts the core group of graduates from Industry season 1 down to two: Harper and Yasmin.

Another regular actor who's not returning for season 4 is Conor MacNeill, who played Kenny Kilbane. As one of Industry's most hated characters, this one won't be missed that much. But don't worry! To fill in the gaps, Industry season 4 will introduce new characters. Among them are some very familiar faces, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton. It will be their shot at a darker and more mature show.

Here's the full cast of new and returning characters in Industry season 4:

Myha'la as Harper Stern

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck

Charlie Heaton as Jim Dycker

Toheeb Jimoh as Kwabena Bannerman

Kal Penn as Jay Jonah Atterbury

Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani

Kiernan Shipka as Hayley Clay

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

Max Minghella as Whitney Halberstram

Andrew Havill as Alexander, Viscount Norton

Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn

Tom Stourton as James Ashford

Jack Farthing as Edward Smith

Amy James-Kelly as Jennifer Bevan

Claire Forlani as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka

Edward Holcroft as Sebastian Stefanowicz

What to expect in Industry season 4

Industry season 4 will play out almost like a soft reboot of the show. With Pierpoint's familiar setting gone, there will be new horizons to explore.

HBO Max shared the official synopsis for the upcoming season:

"At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top."

Talking to the BBC, the cast and showrunners have promised a darker, funnier, and more explosive season 4.

"The core themes of this season are who owns the truth, the intersection of identity, storytelling and entrepreneurship, and the interdependence of fascism and capitalism," Mickey Down and Konrad Kay told the outlet.

Industry season 4 is streaming on HBO Max on Sunday nights this winter.