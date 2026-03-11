Industry season 5 has fans wondering what comes next

HBO's Industry season 4 kept its money-driven premise but completely reshaped the show's structure, following the characters as they explore new career options after the collapse of Pierpoint.

With the series now heading towards its fifth and final season, many questions remain unanswered, but there's plenty of room for speculation.

Let's explore the possible directions Industry season 5 could take, including potential storylines, release date, and character returns.

Industry season 4. Photograph by Simon Ridgway/HBO

What could Industry season 5 be about?

It's still too soon to know what exactly the final season of Industry will look like, especially considering how explicit showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have been about writing the show as it goes on. Rather than working from a clear outline, they prefer to let the narrative follow an organic path based on how the characters would react to the changing world around them.

Following HBO's renewal of the show, Down and Kay shared a statement teasing the final season via press release:

"For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party....We'd like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world-class performances."

Their creative method may have its downsides, but it allows them to craft strikingly modern storylines that reflect ongoing real-life conflicts. Season 2 focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market, while season 3 denounced the contradictions of ESG in a capitalist reality. This year, Industry tackled the fintech exploration of online gambling and porn platforms.

Since season 3, the series has drawn parallels between Yasmin Kara-Hanani and Ghislaine Maxwell, starting with the eerie similarities between the fates of Charles Hanani and Robert Maxwell, two media tycoons who died aboard boats they named after their daughters.

In Industry's season 4 finale, Yasmin is seen exploring an underage girl in a sexual extortion scheme, implying that the real-life parallels between her and Ghislaine may continue in season 5 and reach unsettling extremes.

Industry season 4. Photograph by Simon Ridgway/HBO

Industry season 5 release window prediction

Since its premiere in 2020, Industry has consistently maintained a two-year gap between seasons, and there's no reason to expect season 5 to be any different. Although there's still no confirmation, it's safe to assume that we'll only be seeing Yasmin and Harper again in 2028.

As for the season 5 cast, Marisa Abela and Myha'la are essentially locks for the show's final stretch, but everyone else remains uncertain — it's Industry, so you never know.

Kiernan Shipka was a scene-stealer this season, and she'll likely return. The same goes for Toheeb Jimoh and Miriam Petche, who play Kwabena and Sweetpea, respectively. Given how Yas and Henry's relationship ended in season 4, the chances of Kit Harrington returning as a main character are slim, which could mean we may not be seeing Lord Norton and Otto Mostyn again.

Right before the credits roll in Industry's season 4 finale, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Whitney being watched through what appears to be a glory hole. Could this mean we haven't seen the last of him?

Like every season of Industry, season 5 will likely introduce new characters. Beyond that, it would be nice to revisit a few familiar faces, namely Robert (though Harry Lawtey may be busy shooting the Beatles biopics), or even Rishi — a prison visit wouldn't hurt.