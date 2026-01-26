Who does Kiernan Shipka play in Industry season 4?

Industry is back for a wilder and more scandalous fourth season, bringing new faces to the main cast. Following some impactful deaths in season 3 and the exit of fan-favorite Robert Spearing, season 4 introduces a fresh roster of characters. Among them are Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Kiernan Shipka.

Shipka kicked off her career as a child actress in HBO's award-winning Mad Men before taking a lead role in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her role in Industry season 4 sees the actress shifting to more mature roles, as the HBO series is known for its debauchery and profanity. With that said, who does Shipka play in Industry season 4?

Kiernan Shipka is an executive assistant in Industry

Industry season 4 opens with the a steamy encounter between Shipka and Heaton's characters on a nightclub. The two dance sensually and sleep together. The next day, Heaton reveals to be Jim Dycker, a financial journalist investigating fraud at Tender, the company where Hayley Clay, played by Shipka, works as an executive assistant.

What ensues is an outrageously hilarious scene that has recently gone viral on social media, in which Hayley calls Jim a stalker and intimidates him by telling her "big, black boyfriend" will be home soon. Industry is definitely back.

Shipka appears very briefly in the first two episodes of Industry, but with Tender occupying a central spot this season, she will likely have her chance to shine soon. In the premiere episode of season 4, we learn that Tender is a payment-processing company that shows stark potential, though Jim suspects something shady is going on there.

In Industry season 4, episode 2, Henry accepts the offer to become Tender's CEO, setting up the main conflict of this season. In the same episode, we see Hayley's first interaction with a member of Industry's main cast: left behind by her boss at Henry's mansion, Yasmin offers to prepare a room for her. Hayley jokes about sleeping with Yas instead, and to her surprise, Yas consents.

Although Hayley ends up getting her own room, her interaction with Yasmin is the first hint that she will become more involved with Yasmin and Henry in Industry season 4 -- maybe too involved for her own good. Now that Yasmin and Henry will have power over Tender, who knows what tricks Hayley has up her sleeve to grow within the company? With Robert Spearing out of the picture, it could be the start of a new love triangle.

Industry is streaming Sundays on HBO Max.