Is Like a Dragon: Yakuza only 3 episodes? (Full release schedule)
Japanese original series Like a Dragon: Yakuza is here, and this is an especially exciting time for those of you who are familiar with the SEGA video game that inspired the Prime Video show. Though if there's one thing I've learned from these projects that are adaptations of games, you don't have to be familiar with the gaming part of it to enjoy the story. And this one is no different!
Like a Dragon: Yakuza premiered Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 on Prime Video. Though you may have noticed that there's only three episodes available to stream. So what's the deal here? Is the season only three episodes? Is there a season 2? Streamers can be funny sometimes with their release schedules and how long a season is. We've got all the answers for you!
Like a Dragon: Yakuza is 6 episodes long
The first three episodes do not make up one season. That's because Like a Dragon: Yakuza is actually a total of 6 episodes long, with Prime Video splitting the season into two parts. And so, right now we have the first three episodes. Yakuza part 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 with the final three episodes on Prime Video. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 24
- Episode 2 - Oct. 24
- Episode 3 - Oct. 24
- Episode 4 - Oct. 31
- Episode 5 - Oct. 31
- Episode 6 (final) - Oct. 31
It's still not known if the crime action thriller will get a second season. But right now, let's just look forward to the second half of the season coming to see where the story goes. Like a Dragon: Yakuza stars Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku, Munetaka Aoki, and more. The show takes us into the criminal underworld of Japanese mafia-like organization, yakuza. We'll see all kinds of familial relationships formed with affection and conflict tied into one.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza part 2 premieres with the final three episodes Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 on Prime Video.