Is The Day of the Jackal season 2 happening? (The fate of the show already revealed!)
It looks like The Day of the Jackal may be getting another day of excitement as Peacock and Sky Studios have made a big decision regarding the future of the thriller series!
It’s always a big deal when Peacock releases a new streaming show and The Day of the Jackal is one of the bigger ones. The Eddie Redmayne thriller debuted its first five episodes on Nov. 14, 2024, with the rest of the 10-episode season dropping every Thursday.
Surprisingly, the show, which most assumed to be a limited series, will continue as Peacock and Sky Studios have renewed the series for season 2! The fact that the show has scored a renewal with its first season still unfolding shows how it’s become a major success for the two networks.
Per a press release, the series has already sold to 200 territories worldwide, is ranked No. 1 in Peacock's Top 10 TV Shows, and it has become the biggest Sky Original show in the UK. All impressive feats and this doesn't make it surprising that now we're getting The Day of the Jackal season 2!
Based on the 1971 novel by Frederick Forsyth (which was adapted into a 1973 movie), The Day of the Jackal stars Redmayne as a mysterious assassin hired to kill a tech billionaire. Lashana Lynch plays a British agent hot on his trail as this master of disguise works on his plan.
A twist in this show is that the Jackal is a family man whose wife (Úrsula Corberó) is initially unaware of his true job as a “fixer.” The series continues to build to the big finale, which most expected to follow the book with a final showdown of Redmayne and Lynch. That makes it curious how the show might continue.
What could The Day of the Jackal season 2 look like?
As noted, most expected the show to be a limited series that would close out the tale. The obvious idea is that somehow the Jackal survives, escapes and then The Day of the Jackal season 2 features him on the run or preparing for another kill.
A question is whether Redmayne would be able to continue in the role. The Oscar winner does have a busy schedule and may not be as inclined to reprise the part. It’s also unclear if he signed on expecting just one season and thus wasn’t planning to return anyway.
Thus, season 2 could have options such as being a prequel showing how the Jackal trained to become this master killer, meeting his wife and more. That could be an interesting direction in the Jackal, a bit sloppy at first before learning to be a professional and balancing it with his new love.
A more obvious choice would be for the show to change to a new character taking on the name Jackal. That runs the risk of merely repeating the first season’s story yet potential in how “the Jackal” is no longer one man but a name that other killers can use.
Some may worry as too many TV shows suffer from trying to extend a concept too far over seasons. Yet if the series maintains its creative run, then a second “day” can be good as the Jackal will be hunting his prey for a while.
The Day of the Jackal streams new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.