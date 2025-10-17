Is Zendaya in Euphoria season 3? Social media freaks out over new announcement

Remember that hit teen HBO show that took the world by storm with its raw, unfiltered look at adolescence, addiction, and identity? Yeah, the one that stars Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya. Euphoria is the name of the show. It's been over three years since the second season ended its run, and fans have been patiently waiting for the long-awaited third season to premiere.

Sadly, we won't be seeing Euphoria season 3 anytime soon. We'll be ending this year "euphoria-less." See what we did there? That was a bad joke, right? But we're forced to make light of the situation because, honestly, what else can we do? After falling completely into the messy, heart-wrenching world of Rue, Jules, Maddy, Nate, and the rest of the gang, it’s almost painful to have to wait so long just to see them back on our screens.

While we still do not have an official premiere date, we do have a release window. HBO boss Casey Bloys shared in an interview with Variety back in September that Euphoria season 3 will be released sometime in the spring of 2026. That would put a potential release date somewhere between March and May, meaning fans still have quite a long wait ahead.

The cameras are still rolling on the third season, and the official Euphoria X account just shared an exciting list of new cast additions. The list also included the names of returning cast members. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed one major star missing from the returning cast section. Zendaya was omitted from the list, and naturally, this has sparked a wave of speculation and concern across social media. People want to know if Zendaya will still be reprising her role as Rue in season 3. Don't worry! We've got some reassurance for fans.

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria season 2 on HBO | HBO

Yes, Zendaya will return as Rue in Euphoria season 3

Come on. Did you really think Euphoria season 3 could go on without Zendaya as Rue? The show is literally centered around the iconic character, her struggles with addiction, and her love life. Sure, it also dives into the lives of Rue's fellow peers. But Rue is still at the center of it all. To put it simply, there would be no Euphoria without Zendaya and her portrayal as Rue.

The reason why Zendaya was left off the list is because she was already confirmed in the past to be returning for season 3. The returning cast section on this new list just listed a bunch of newly announced returning cast members.

If you noticed, many other familiar names weren't included on this new list. For example, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo were omitted from the returning cast section. Why? It's because they were already officially confirmed to be coming back for season 3 in previous announcements, just like Zendaya.

This new cast list is just for the actors who have newly been confirmed to return and for the brand-new additions. So, you can't stop worrying. Zendaya and all of your faves will be back in Euphoria season 3. Zendaya was even spotted on the set of the third season earlier this year.

Stay tuned to Show Snob any new updates on Euphoria season 3!