IT: Welcome to Derry gets a perfect release date on HBO

I hope you didn't think we'd seen the last of the terrifying Pennywise the Clown because IT: Welcome to Derry is set to remind us why no one does fear quite like them. Set in the eerie world of Stephen King’s It, this chilling prequel series promises to dig even deeper into the dark, twisted streets of Derry while expanding on the story we all fell in love with in the blockbuster movies.

We've known about this show for a while now, with a couple of teasers having dropped in the last few months. However, HBO was keeping fans on the edge of their seats about the exact release date. Well, that's until now. The network has officially announced that IT: Welcome to Derry will premiere on Oct. 26, 2025, giving horror lovers plenty of time to brace themselves for Pennywise’s return. It will air on HBO on this date, as well as start streaming on HBO Max.

The first season consists of nine episodes. They will not all be released at once. It is believed that the first episode will start airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max on Oct. 26, and the remaining episodes are expected to roll out weekly until the season finale. An official release schedule has not been revealed yet.

Honestly, this premiere date couldn't be any more perfect for horror fans. Landing right in the spooky season, Oct. 26 gives everyone just enough time to get into the Halloween spirit before Pennywise shows up to terrorize Derry once again. Don't forget to save the date!

It: Welcome to Derry Production Still | HBO

Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs developed IT: Welcome to Derry. The story is set decades before the events of It and It Chapter Two. The series takes place in the '60s and we're taken back to the mysterious town of Derry, where dark secrets fester beneath the town’s seemingly quiet streets, and the sinister presence of Pennywise looms over its residents.

Like the Losers Club in the movies, the prequel series sees a bunch of new kids banding together to confront the darkness lurking in Derry and encountering the malevolent Pennywise for the very first time. Bill Skarsgård reprises the iconic role of Pennywise from the films in the series. He's joined in the cast by Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and many others.

HBO hasn't dropped the official trailer yet, but here's a look at the first two teasers!

The trailer will likely be released by the end of September.