It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's season 17's final two episodes will be pure chaos

What an unhinged, absurdly fantastic ride it’s been so far with the Sunny gang this season! Recently celebrating the 20-year anniversary of its debut (August 4, 2005), It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has just two episodes left in season 17. Here's a recap of a few personal favorite highlights, and what MAY happen over the next two weeks.

Through six episodes, we’ve seen Frank Reynolds at, arguably, his sharpest and most diabolical. As The Gang’s human debit card, Frank has spared no expense on cash at the dog track, or fooling his friends into what can, or can’t, be cake.

The Gang has gotten older, and in the words of the legendary show creator Rob Mac, “no wiser.” As a 20-year Sunny diehard, I couldn't be happier to hear that.

In the second episode of the season, "Frank Is in a Coma," Mac, Charlie, and Dennis are enamored with the slick-talking, "nepo baby" Simon (played brilliantly by guest star Alex Wolff), who is all in on franchising Paddy's Pub as the "Starbucks of dive bars." The guys slowly realize a mistake they've made in the past is unfolding before their eyes as Simon gets a little TOO into his favorite substances in the end.

Speaking of substances, episode 3, "Mac and Dennis Become EMTs" was an INSTANT classic and a personal all-timer. Written by the original team of Rob, Charlie, and Glenn, The Gang hilariously shares, micro-doses, and eventually overdoses, on a variety of peppers throughout the episode. In an attempt to "spice up their lives," each member chases thrills and even includes a perfect parody of FX's The Bear.

A staple of America’s greatest, live-action comedy is that the times change, but The Gang doesn’t. Dennis and Dee are still gullible addicts. Charlie is still lovably illiterate. Mac still intensely describes the journey of his sexuality and love life.

Speaking of love lives, Frank’s next endeavor could ACTUALLY change The Gang’s future forever.

In episode 6, “Overage Drinking: A National Concern,” Charlie and Mac stumble upon Frank on tape in a storage unit where he also tested MANY…”enhancement pills.” Missing all episode, we finally see Frank pop up on the local news to announce that he’s been selected for The Golden Bachelor to find love, and someone to share the joys of his newly founded “Frank’s Global Youth Foundation.”

What do I want to see happen?

This could go so many ways. I don’t want Charlie and Frank’s friendship to take a back seat to some new gal, but I do want to see the type of woman who can handle The Gang as Frank’s wife/partner on screen ASAP. With the right casting, all kinds of new, hilarious possibilities could be in the works for season 18 and beyond.

This season has been a “throwback” of sorts to classic Sunny episodes, schemes, and chaos I think the intro to a new character joining the Reynolds “immediate family” could bring more fun for fans. The best glimpse into the finale is in the official trailer, and I think we're in for some memorable guest spots.

What do I think will happen?

If I were a betting man (which thanks to Dennis and Dee’s recent losses at the dog track, I won’t be), I’d say this Golden Bachelor plot is another setup. I mean that in the best way possible, as I think fans are in store for a classic, abrupt season finale. Rob, Charlie, Glenn, and the rest of the writers/producers have shown year after year that they are the comedic masters of the anti-climactic season-ender.

Tune in tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 13, on FXX at 9 p.m. EST for the new episode, or on Hulu at 3 a.m. EST for "next day viewing." The season 17 finale is scheduled for the same time next Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Check back for my recap of episode 7, “The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time,” as we wind down one of my all-time favorite seasons in Sunny history.

