It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors' concerning comments about show's future

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premiered last week with the first two episodes of the season, including the second Abbott Elementary crossover episode. Of course, it was full of the gang's hilarious and unhinged shenanigans. That means we've got six more episodes to go, and you know we're already thinking about the FXX comedy's future.

In 2025, Sunny hit its 20-year milestone of being on the air, making it the longest-running American sitcom ever. It's not an easy anniversary to reach in the world of television. Though with their inventive storylines with the characters, us viewers continue to be eager for more. With that being said, actors Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly) and Danny Devito's (Frank Reynolds) recent comments about the series have us a bit nervous.

“IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA” -- "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey" -- Season 15, Episode 4 (Airs Wednesday, December 8) Pictured (L-R): Charlie Day as Charlie, Danny DeVito as Frank. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX

In speaking with the LA Times, the two stars were asked about how long they'd like to continue playing their characters. Day revealed that the main cast is under contract with the network through season 18, so there's "at least one more" to look forward to. He continued that after that however, he's "not sure they'll ask for more seasons, so next year could be it." Here's what else Day and Devito had to say to the news outlet:

DeVito: "Yeah, they might have some kind of mental defective thing happen to them between next year and not ask for another bunch. That’s always the case. Then also, maybe, they might want to pay us more."

Day: "Who knows? But this far in the run, I think Rob and Glenn and I, at least in terms of having to sit and write them, really sort of just say each year: Do we have it in us? Do we think we can do a good job? That has to do more with the people that we’re working with. If we can get the band together and have all the musicians that we want, then we’ll try to make some music, to use a bad sort of analogy."

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" -- Season 17, Episode 1 -- Pictured (L-R): Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, Rob McElhenney as Mac, Charlie Day as Charlie. CR: Steve Swisher/FX

We're not too worried about It's Always Sunny ending soon

For me, I think in terms of FXX, they'd probably be game to continue producing It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia seasons and episodes for a while. Perhaps until they reach a possible season 20, maybe? The series is one of the network's more popular and known shows. So that would make sense.

When it comes to the actors though, the question really is whether they want to continue. They've all been doing this for so long, and may want to give themselves the opportunity to continue trying their hands at new projects. I am a little bit worried, but not too concerned.

I feel like Devito is happy to keep doing what he's doing, and Day has been pretty good about taking part in other projects over the years while doing Sunny. Kaitlin Olson (Dee Reynolds) has been absolutely crushing it in ABC's High Potential, with season 2 coming this fall. And her real-life husbandRob Mac (Mac McDonald) certainly has a lot on his plate as well with his docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which has already been renewed for a season 5. That takes up a lot of time and the two might be a toss up.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- "Frank Is In A Coma" -- Season 17, Episode 2 -- Pictured (L-R): Rob McElhenney as Mac, Charlie Day as Charlie, Glenn Howerton as Dennis. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX

As for Glenn Howerton (Dennis Reynolds), he already tried to step away from the sitcom in seasons 12 and 13. If you remember the storyline about Dennis having a kid, and deciding to move to North Dakota to help raise his son. Ultimately he comes back though, deciding to be a parent from afar. The actor wanted to spread his wings a bit and go for other opportunities. Which we definitely don't fault him for!

All of this is to say that the talented actors have already proven their talent time and again, and we'll definitely support them in any other acting jobs as well. So while it is a little worrying that perhaps It's Always Sunny season 18 could be the final season, I do also have hope that they'll continue beyond that. Over the years, the stars have constantly expressed taking it one year at a time. So let us do the same, and not worry about anything until then!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 airs new episodes Wednesdays on FXX. Stream the next day on Hulu.

