Yes, Jason Isaacs wore a prosthetic in The White Lotus (but he doesn't want you to talk about it)

After everyone finished talking about Leslie Bibb's iconic reaction in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3's awkward dinner scene, the very following episode dropped the show's next moment everyone couldn't stop talking about: Jason Issacs' nude scene. The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 featured an unexpected full-frontal nude scene that's been cause for much debate.

Did the Harry Potter alum use a prosthetic penis in the scene? Was that really him? It's been the conversation surrounding the scene since the episode aired, and Isaacs was asked point blank while dropping by CBS Mornings to promote the HBO show. Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Vladimir Duthiers asked the actor about the scene and pressed him when he "dodged" the question.

As transcribed by The Hollywood Reporter, here's what Isaacs said about the nudity double standard when it comes to men and women on screen:

"A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet. And it’s interesting because the best actress… Well, I’ll tell you why, because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars. And I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which was on [the screen] all the time… so I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men. But when women are naked, Margaret Qualley as well, in The Substance, nobody would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, its odd that there’s a double standard. Genuinely, I think it would be odd when there are characters — and some of the women are naked in here — it’d be odd if you were sitting here. And you would never dream of discussing their genitalia, not for a second."

Isaacs has a point that it's a bold question to ask someone about such an intimate part of their body, and no matter who it is, they shouldn't have to answer any questions about it if they don't feel comfortable to. When the hosts suggested that the actor avoided answering the question about whether he used a prosthetic, Isaacs wondered why there's an "obsession with penises." King mentioned it's because "we rarely get to see them on television." It's an interesting debate to have!

Even though Isaacs wouldn't tell the world "how the sausage is made" and reveal if he wore a prosthetic for the scene, his on-screen children Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola went ahead and did that for him. In an interview with TV Insider, the Ratliff sibling duo confirmed Isaacs used a prosthetic and wasn't really naked in the scene.

Hook and Nivola mentioned that Isaacs had good spirits about the scene and was excited to film the most awkward Ratliff family moment so far, with Hook saying, "I think he took pride in the prosthetic." Nivola added on sharing some behind the scenes secrets from episode 4: "He’s like, ‘It’s my fake d-ck scene today!'" But see, even though he had fun with the scene, he doesn't have to talk about it.

In the episode, Isaacs' character Tim continues full force in a downward spiral as his legal matters back home worsen. He's headed for prison once the family vacation in Thailand comes to an end, and he turns to his wife's Lorazepam prescription to numb his anxiety. Turns out, he relies on the pills a little too much. In his drugged state, his robe slips and exposes his genitals to his family.

The episode also found Timothy stealing a gun from Gaitok's security guard post, and it's anyone's guess what Tim could have planned for the weapon. Does the weapon end up in the wrong hands? Is that the gun that was being shot in the season's opening flash forward? See, these are the questions we should be asking Isaacs! It's natural to be curious, sure, but we need some good spoilers more.

The White Lotus season 3 airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and Max.