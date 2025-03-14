Jason Sudeikis confirms the worst-kept Ted Lasso season 4 secret

For months, rumors have been circulating about Ted Lasso finally returning for a fourth season with members of the creative team and cast dropping not-so-subtle hints that a new season was in the works. It’s been all but confirmed that a fourth season was coming from Apple TV+ but every time something new broke, it was always noted that nothing was official and it all was dependent upon series co-creator Jason Sudeikis making an official announcement.

While Sudeikis sat on the sidelines in silence, new reports continued to drop about Warner Bros. TV inking deals with cast members to return, stories about the plot shifting to a new focus, and even reports about filming kicking off in the spring. It seemed all but confirmed that season 4 of Ted Lasso would be happening but every time a cast member was asked about the season we got the same song and dance about no one confirming anything and waiting for Sudeikis to make the call.

Well, it seems he finally answered the call and confirmed the worst-kept secret, perhaps in the history of TV.

Ted Lasso season 4 finally confirmed by Jason Sudeikis

Months after reports first broke that Ted Lasso season 4 was in development, co-creator and series star Jason Sudeikis has finally confirmed a fourth season of the show is happening.

The confirmation fittingly came via a new episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast in which Sudeikis revealed to the brothers that season 4 is happening. “We’re writing season 4 now,” Sudeikis told the Kelce brothers finally confirming that a fourth season is in the works and breaking his silence about teh show’s future for the first time publicly.

In confirming season 4 is in the works, Sudeikis revealed the rumors that season 4 will see Ted returning to coach a women’s team. This was a plotline introduced in the season 3 finale when Keeley pitched the idea for a women’s team to Rebecca.

Additional plot details and casting information remain unconfirmed, but Apple TV+ did release the following statement in announcing the new season teasing that the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look:

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

It’s unclear when season 4 might be released, but it’s looking likely that we might have to wait until 2026 for the new season, though there is always a chance Apple TV+ could try to streamline the new season in time for a late 2025 release.

While unconfirmed, Deadline is reporting that season 4 will begin filming in July with the season 4 premiere being set in Kansas before the action moves back to the UK. Deadline is also reporting that in addition to Sudeikis, original stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple are expected to return.

With the season now officially confirmed, it's likely we'll begin getting more news about the fourth season of Ted Lasso including confirmation on which cast members will be back for season 4 and who might be joining the cast as it's expected we'll see a large influx of new characters with the show shifting its focus to a women's team.