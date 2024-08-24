Ted Lasso season 4 is officially back in development at Apple TV+ (See which cast members are confirmed to return)
Just when we all but given up hope on a fourth season of Ted Lasso, the stars have apparently aligned as Ted Lasso season 4 is officially back in development at Apple TV+!
As first reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. Television and Apple TV have begun work on a fourth season with early preparations beginning on opening a writers room and getting the cast back together for another season of the Emmy-winning series. Should all go to plan, work on season 4 could begin in early 2025 which means season four could be ready as early as Fall 2025 or Spring 2026.
The fourth season will be contingent upon budget approval and the ability to get the cast back together, which Warner Bros. Television has already begun working on.
Who is returning for Ted Lasso season 4?
Of course, the first step is getting the cast locked down for the new season and Warner Bros. Television has officially started locking down new deals with the stars behind our favorite characters.
As Warner Bros. Television works to get the cast back together for a fourth season, the studio behind the series has already picked up the options for three original members of the cast with Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), assuring their return for season 4. It is also expected that a deal has been reached with series creator and star Jason Sudeikis, as a fourth season was always contingent upon his desire to continue the show.
After locking down deals with Waddingham, Goldstein, Swift, and Sudeikis, it’s reported that Warner Bros. Television is actively working to begin reaching out to other key members of the show’s cast including Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).
Beyond that group, it’s unclear who else Warner Bros. TV might be trying to get back but there are certainly a few cast members we can’t imagine the show continuing without including Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya), and James Lance (Trent Crimm).
Given how vocal the cast has been in expressing a desire to return to the franchise, we imagine Warner Bros. Television should be able to pull together most of the show’s key players. The only factor that could complicate matters would be the budget and the availability of the cast.
Ted Lasso season 4 will have a lot to potentially unpack
It's too early to know what season 4 of Ted Lasso might look like, but there are definitely a lot of stories the show can explore in unpacking some of the threads introduced in the season 3 finale which meant thought was the end for the show.
First, there is the fact that Ted Lasso left the UK in the final to return to Kansas to reunite with his son Henry after leading AFC Richmond to a second place finish. Given Ted left AFC Richmond, the show would have to work around his exit and introduce a storyline that would make sense for his return especially considering that the season 3 finale saw Roy Kent becoming the new head coach of AFC Richmond.
We also never got to see a proper conclusion of any kind to the Keeley, Roy, and Jamie love triangle, so we can only hope that trio would be at the forefront of the show's fourth season. Speaking of romance, the season 3 finale also hinted that Rebecca might have gotten another chance at happiness when she bumped into the Dutchman she had previously shared a romantic day with earlier in the season, discovering that he happens to be a pilot.
And then there was the biggest tease that came in the finale which was Keeley presenting Rebecca with a proposal to begin an AFC Richmond women's team. Could it be that season 4 might follow the launch of this team and that perhaps the team is what brings Ted back to the UK?
Needless to say there is a lot to unpack from the season 3 finale and we'll be eager to see where those storylines might go in season 4, should Apple TV+ officially renew Ted Lasso for season 4 -- which finally looks like a reality in the making!