Jensen Ackles' first series after The Winchesters gets major filming update

There's exciting news to share for Supernatural fans who have been waiting for the next project from Jensen Ackles. The Boys star, who mostly recently executive produced and appeared in The CW's short-lived Supernatural prequel series The Winchester and guest starred in CBS' Tracker, just revealed some long awaited news about his upcoming Prime Video drama thriller series.

Ackles announced in a post on Instagram that Countdown wrapped filming on its 13-episode first season. The actor shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the forthcoming series from One Chicago and FBI creator and executive producer Derek Haas. In the post's caption, Ackles wrote, "What a beautiful ride it has been these past 6 months. A brilliant crew, a fantastic cast and an absolutely wonderful experience."

Countdown reportedly began filming September 2024, and now that the series has wrapped in March 2025, it's time for Ackles fans to patiently wait for his next hit series to premiere. Currently, Prime Video hasn't announced a release window for the series, and it hasn't been confirmed to release later this year, though that's still on the table. But filming's wrap isn't the only exciting detail Ackles shared.

Jensen Ackles already teases Countdown season 2

In his post announcing that filming for Countdown wrapped, Ackles threw in a little tease at the end: "I'll see you for season 2" with a fingers crossed emoji. While some might have read that line and assumed that Prime Video has renewed Countdown for season 2 ahead of the release of season 1, the streamer hasn't announced anything official just yet. Additionally, when the series was announced, the pickup was for a first season of 13 episodes.

Realistically, Ackles was probably being hopeful about the success of the series and manifesting a second season renewal in the future rather than making any kind of announcement. Knowing his fanbased, I'd say that Countdown has an incredible shot at being a breakout hit on Prime Video. Not to mention, the show also has a creator known for producing huge hits on the small screen. The show has all the makings of a massive worldwide success.

The thriller stars Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum, an LAPD officer who boards a task force full of agents as they go undercover and investigate a murder. As they get deeper into the complicated investigation, the team needs to find a way to put some of their differences aside in order to solve this mystery and find the killer. Here's the official synopsis via Prime Video:

"Countdown starts following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions."

Beyond Ackles in the leading role, Countdown's main cast also includes Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight. Obviously, it's a given that a lot of viewers will be tuning in for Ackles, whether they're fans of Supernatural or The Boys. Ackles will also be back in The Boys season 5, which will host a Supernatural reunion with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins guest starring. There's a lot to look forward to for SPN fans!

Seeing as fellow Prime Video action series Reacher has become one of the streamer's most successful shows of all time, Countdown's in a great position to follow in its footsteps. Prime Video has carved out a niche for itself within the action thriller genre, and Ackles will be the next star to take over the mantle. Fingers crossed we don't have to wait into 2026 for Countdown to premiere, but stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and updates about the show and its release timeline!